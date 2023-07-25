After the incredible success of ‘La casa de los famosos’, Telemundo thrilled all its fans by announcing the PREMIERE of ‘Los 50’. This exciting reality show brings together renowned actors, influencers and singers from different parts of the world. If you want to know what will happen in chapter 5, you cannot miss the next lines. As is known, in the previous episode, Asaf, Isabela, Lorenzo, Daniela, Alan and Brandon were sentenced.

What time to see ‘Los 50’ FREE ONLINE?

‘Los 50’ can be seen Monday through Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you are in Mexico, enjoy the transmission at 5.00 pm

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

What channel does ‘Los 50’ show on?

The channel in charge of broadcasting ‘Los 50’ is Telemundo. Learn here how to watch the American chain for free online.

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzy (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

ClearTV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecentre (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

You had HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coast Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Ecuador

DirecTV (231)

CNT TV (157)

Claro TV (260 – 760)

Cable TV Group (618)

Alpha TV (65).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Net One (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Marketable (18).

Telemundo – Uruguay

DirecTV (231)

cable mount (309)

CBT (344)

Telemundo – Paraguay

ClearTV (72)

Personal TV (318)

Personal Flow (71)

TiGO (54 – 202)

Telemundo – Bolivia

Entel (103)

Inter Satellite (318)

Dimensions (413)

TiGO (624 – 776).

Telemundo – Panama

Sky (1226)

Wave Cable (458 – 1458)

+Mobile (459)

TiGO (609).

Telemundo – Dominican Republic

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)

Height (260)

Telecable Global (35 – 504)

Alive (121)

Telemundo – Costa Rica

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (143) and Telecable (100).

Telemundo – Honduras

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (58 – 114)

TiGO (52-143).

Telemundo – El Salvador

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)

Claro TV (114 – 1151).

Telemundo – Guatemala

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (116 – 1116).

Telemundo – Puerto Rico

CHANNEL 2

Apple TV

FireTV

Roku.

Where to watch Telemundo FREE ONLINE?

If you want to be aware of all the episodes of ’50’, you have the option of download the Telemundo application on your Android (Play Store) or iOS (App Store) device completely free of charge.

‘Los 50’ can be seen on the Telemundo channel. Photo: Capture/Telemundo

‘The 50’: list of participants

Here we present the list of 50 participants who were selected to be part of the Telemundo reality.

manelyk gonzalez

Thali Garcia

isabella sierra

Salvador Zerboni

John Vidal

Lorenzo Mendez

Dania Mendez

Yulianna Peniche

jessica coch

lambda garcia

Allan Slim

Sebastian Caicedo

Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero

Group King

Fernando Lozada

Nicky Chavez

Juliet Grajales

Julia Gama

Ojani Noah

Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’

Brandon Castaneda

Jose Ramos

Macky Gonzalez

Ana Parra

Ceci Ponce

isa castro

John Paul Plain

Raphael Nieves

Polo Monarrez

asaf torres

samira jalil

Daniela Tapia

Jessica Stonem ‘La Diabla’

Aneudy Lara

Julio Ron

Beta Mejia

anahí izali

Glenda Pin

Shirley Arica Valle

kim shantal

Adriano Zendejas

Luis “El Suavecito”

Michelle Lando

Fernanda de la Mora

Douglas Castillo.

