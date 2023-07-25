After the incredible success of ‘La casa de los famosos’, Telemundo thrilled all its fans by announcing the PREMIERE of ‘Los 50’. This exciting reality show brings together renowned actors, influencers and singers from different parts of the world. If you want to know what will happen in chapter 5, you cannot miss the next lines. As is known, in the previous episode, Asaf, Isabela, Lorenzo, Daniela, Alan and Brandon were sentenced.
What time to see ‘Los 50’ FREE ONLINE?
‘Los 50’ can be seen Monday through Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you are in Mexico, enjoy the transmission at 5.00 pm
- Mexico: 5.00 pm
- Peru: 6.00 pm
- Colombia: 6.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
- Chile: 7.00 pm
- Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 8.00 p.m.
- United States: 7:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2.00 a.m.
What channel does ‘Los 50’ show on?
The channel in charge of broadcasting ‘Los 50’ is Telemundo. Learn here how to watch the American chain for free online.
Telemundo – United States
- DirecTV (406 – 407)
- Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).
Telemundo – Mexico
- Total Play (277)
- Izzy (205 – 912)
- Sky (415 and 1226)
- Megacable (214 and 1214).
Telemundo – Peru
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)
- ClearTV (60)
- Star Globalcom (18).
Telemundo – Argentina
- Antina (99)
- DirecTV (231)
- Telecentre (308 – 1081)
- Gigared (650)
- Cablevision (331)
- Express (609 – 842)
- Claro TV (323)
- Cablevisión Flow (331).
Telemundo – Chile
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Claro TV (145 – 645)
- You had HD (318)
- Entel TV HD (149)
- Coast Cable (19 – 305)
- GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)
- Zapping (47).
Telemundo – Colombia
- DirecTV (231)
- Claro TV (446 – 1446)
- Movistar TV (381)
- TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)
- Digital Express Connection (12)
- Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)
- ETB (181).
Telemundo – Ecuador
- DirecTV (231)
- CNT TV (157)
- Claro TV (260 – 760)
- Cable TV Group (618)
- Alpha TV (65).
Telemundo – Venezuela
- DirecTV Simple TV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Inter (28)
- Net One (11)
- Planet Cable (65)
- Image Cable (44)
- Marketable (18).
Telemundo – Uruguay
- DirecTV (231)
- cable mount (309)
- CBT (344)
Telemundo – Paraguay
- ClearTV (72)
- Personal TV (318)
- Personal Flow (71)
- TiGO (54 – 202)
Telemundo – Bolivia
- Entel (103)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Dimensions (413)
- TiGO (624 – 776).
Telemundo – Panama
- Sky (1226)
- Wave Cable (458 – 1458)
- +Mobile (459)
- TiGO (609).
Telemundo – Dominican Republic
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)
- Height (260)
- Telecable Global (35 – 504)
- Alive (121)
Telemundo – Costa Rica
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (143) and Telecable (100).
Telemundo – Honduras
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (58 – 114)
- TiGO (52-143).
Telemundo – El Salvador
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)
- Claro TV (114 – 1151).
Telemundo – Guatemala
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (116 – 1116).
Telemundo – Puerto Rico
- CHANNEL 2
- Apple TV
- FireTV
- Roku.
Where to watch Telemundo FREE ONLINE?
If you want to be aware of all the episodes of ’50’, you have the option of download the Telemundo application on your Android (Play Store) or iOS (App Store) device completely free of charge.
‘The 50’: list of participants
Here we present the list of 50 participants who were selected to be part of the Telemundo reality.
- manelyk gonzalez
- Thali Garcia
- isabella sierra
- Salvador Zerboni
- John Vidal
- Lorenzo Mendez
- Dania Mendez
- Yulianna Peniche
- jessica coch
- lambda garcia
- Allan Slim
- Sebastian Caicedo
- Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero
- Group King
- Fernando Lozada
- Nicky Chavez
- Juliet Grajales
- Julia Gama
- Ojani Noah
- Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’
- Brandon Castaneda
- Jose Ramos
- Macky Gonzalez
- Ana Parra
- Ceci Ponce
- isa castro
- John Paul Plain
- Raphael Nieves
- Polo Monarrez
- asaf torres
- samira jalil
- Daniela Tapia
- Jessica Stonem ‘La Diabla’
- Aneudy Lara
- Julio Ron
- Beta Mejia
- anahí izali
- Glenda Pin
- Shirley Arica Valle
- kim shantal
- Adriano Zendejas
- Luis “El Suavecito”
- Michelle Lando
- Fernanda de la Mora
- Douglas Castillo.
