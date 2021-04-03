Princesses and enchanted worlds are undoubtedly the hallmark of Disney, the great giant of children’s entertainment. Who has not been traversed at some point in his life by one of those tender, funny and always moving stories?

From Cinderella, Bernardo and Bianca and Snow White to The Lion King and the Little Mermaid until you get to wonderful Tangled -with Princess Rapunzel at the head- these stories take us to the depths of our inner child.

The truth is that it is always a good time to connect the magic of princesses, fairies and elves that move the boys, but also the grown-ups.

So it’s good to know where to see Tangled with Spanish subtitles online.

Where to see Tangled with subtitles on the internet?

Tangled is an animated children’s adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. It aired on November 24, 2010 and can currently be seen on Disney +, Netflix’s great global competitor for the leadership of streaming that has been available in Latin America since November 2020.

Rapunzel, with her 21-meter long hair, catches a thief named Flynn.

Based in large part on Rapunzel – from the tales compiled by the Brothers Grimm in the early 1800s, the original story belongs to the German oral tradition put down on paper by these two very influential writers of Germanic culture.

.It’s known that The Grimms rescued great stories in the 19th century that later became Disney’s own hits: Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, all included in the collection “Tales of childhood and home” that the Grimms published in two volumes (in 1812 and 1815).

A fundamental piece in this blockbuster is the music. In this area, the great children’s label did not skimp on expenses either: it summoned the eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Pocahontas) who made a great contribution to the project that earned him a nomination for Best Original Song at the 83rd Oscar Awards.

The film also combined something never seen before in animation techniques, CGI (computer generated images) and traditional animation, achieving an ultra innovative result.

With an initial investment of $ 260 million dollars, Tangled (Disney’s 50th animated film) was the most expensive in the franchise (just “controlling” the behavior of the princess’s long, golden hair took 60% of the budget). But the profit of more than $ 590 million dollars globally gave the gamble justified.

The adventure of the princess and the thief ends in a great love of Disney.

Data sheet

Tangled. 2010. United States. Animation-Children-Adventure-Musical Comedy. Directors: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard. Screenplay: Dan Fogelman. Based on Rapunzelby the Brothers Grimm. Music: Alan Menken. Protagonists (voices): Mandy Moore (voicing Princess Rapunzel), Zachary Levi (voiced by Flynn Rider), Donna Murphy (Gothel, mother), Ron Perlman (Stabbington, brother), MC Gainey (Captain of the Guard). Production: Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures. Distribution: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Currently issued: Disney +. Duration: 100 minutes.

Synopsis

On her 18th birthday, Rapunzel – a princess with hair over 21 meters long – finds herself locked in a tower and cut off from the world. There, she faces her destiny face to face: neither more nor less than a young thief named Flynn Rider, the most wanted in the kingdom and a funny character whom the young woman catches and does not let escape.

Rapunzel then has the great idea of ​​offering Flynn freedom in exchange for helping her escape from the tower to fulfill her dream of knowing the outside, the real world. Thus, the princess and the thief go on an adventure accompanied by the horse Máximus and the ill-tempered chameleon Pascal. They will be joined by a band of outlaws who will add a share of humor to the story.

Novelty. The film was made with traditional animation plus computer animation.

On the journey into the real world, Rapunzel discovers love, an emotion she has never experienced before. She will also encounter a past she did not know: she was stolen from her princess cradle by a decrepit witch who used the magic of her long hair to keep herself young and radiant. And he must also face the real world that he is completely unaware of.

This great story covers the fundamental points of classical dramaturgy, but he is not left alone in the winning formula of the beautiful princess, the handsome heartthrob and the wicked witch. What flies over this magical world is more intense: escaping from the confinement of the tower, from isolation, fighting for what beats deep in humans, desire. The attitude of Princess Rapunzel proposes, in short, to constantly seek our leitmotif of life, to feed our dreams, courage and strength, but without forgetting what is essential: the roots, the essence, the family.