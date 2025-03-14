03/14/2025



Updated at 6:4:00 p.m.





He Seville FC receives this Sunday at Athletic Club de Bilbao in a party corresponding to the 28th Day of LaLiga EA Sports. The Nervionans stayed, with the three points achieved in San Sebastián and a total of 37, to only one from the seventh place, while the Biscayans, which on Thursday surpassed the return of the round of 16 of the Europa League against Rome in San Mamés (3-1), accredit 49 after matching last week with Mallorca and are rooms.

The arbitration of this duel between García Pimienta and Ernesto Valverde’s team will be in charge Santana polished With Pizarro Gómez in the VAR. We tell you all the details of the match and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see the Sevilla FC – Athletic Club: In which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The Sevilla – Athletic of the 28th day of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by Movistar Plus (Dial 7), Movistar LaLiga TV (Dial 54 in Movistar and 110 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (Dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Sevilla FC – Athletic Club: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

The Sevilla – Athletic is played This Sunday, March 16 at 4:15 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.









How to follow Sevilla FC – Athletic Club

The encounter between Nervionans and Biscay can be followed by two online. First, from Progullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the shock, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of this party can be read LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything to know about Sevilla FC – Athletic Club

“We want to win the right to fight for important things,” Garcia Pimienta said and repeated when asked about the European options of his team, which increased after the victory conquered in Anoeta, before the Royal Society, with the goal of Ejke. With ten points ahead of the descent and only one of the seventh, Sevilla, if you want to continue climbing, you need something that you have not achieved in the whole season: win two matches in a row. A fact to which another negative statistic is joined: it makes Three months of the last nervous triumph in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. It was in Navas’s farewell, against Celta, in December. Since then, Sevilla has worked better as a visitor than as a host, since at home he has lost with Barcelona and has tied with Valencia, Espanyol and Mallorca. Break this sequence will not be easy before an Athletic that comes from making an important effort in Europe but He has only lost four times in LaLiga. And two of them against Atlético.

This week, Gudelj has returned to training and everything indicates that he will enter the call. The Serbian is one of the warning in the Sevillista team with Agumé, Sow and Lokonga. If they see yellow, the next clash would be lost behind the break, the derby. In any case, nothing will be reserved García Pimienta because you cannot do it at the needs of the team in its stadium. Not too many changes in the initial eleven are expected. Lokonga and exhauge They play a core position. Vargas He traveled to Germany to be reviewed by other doctors of hip discomfort that did not let him play in Anoeta. And both the Swiss and Akor Adams have returned this Friday to training. If you want to break your curse at home, Sevilla will necessarily have to offer your best version to deal with one of LaLiga’s best teams, an Athletic with morality by clouds after eliminating Rome.

How Athletic Club arrives

He Athletic Club This day will start with five points ahead in the table compared to Villarreal, fifth with one less match. The Biscayans, rooms, won last night to the Rome in San Mamés In the Europa League (3-1) and last day, with rotations in the eleven, they did not pass from the draw at home with Mallorca (1-1). Before they fell with Atlético (1-0) and thymened with merciless to Real Valladolid (7-1). With some men or others, Athletic Club always competes at a high level. And the test is that it has only lost four games to date in the domestic championship in this season. Vivian It will probably cause loss, like Sancet, who could not play against Rome. Men like Unai Simón, Gorosabel, Boiro, Yeray, Prados, Berenguer and Guruzeta oppose ownership.