He Seville FC The 25th Day of LaLiga EA Sports receiving at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium to the RCD Mallorcawhich accumulates 34 points for the 31 of the Nervionenses. García Pimienta’s team signed a resounding triumph last day in Valladolid (0-4, with Juanlu double) while the Balearic got rid of in his field of UD Las Palmas (3-1, with two goals from Muriqi).

The arbitration of this duel between Sevilla and Mallorca will be in charge Muñiz Ruiz with del Cerro Grande in the VAR. We tell you all the details of the match and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see Sevilla – Mallorca: in which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

El Sevilla – Mallorca on the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by Gol Play (Dial 74 in Movistar and 137 in Orange), Dazn LaLiga (Dial 55 in Movistar and 113 in Orange) and LaLiga Tv Bar (Dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Sevilla – Mallorca: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

The Sevilla – Mallorca is played This Monday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.









How to follow Sevilla – Mallorca

The encounter between Nervionans and Bermellones can be followed by two online routes. First, from Progullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the shock, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of this party can be read LAALIGA EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything to know about Sevilla – Mallorca

With his win in Zorrilla, one of the best and most placid games of the team in recent times, the Seville He took a lot of lead from his boots and took off the bad taste of the mouth that left the win embraced in front of Barcelona the previous day before his audience (1-4). It was Valladolid’s party a meeting of a lot of commitment and the set of García Pimienta He took it out, for tranquility of his fans, with much more solvency of the expected considering that, in addition, he was planted on the banks of Pisuerga with a good number of casualties. This Monday, against Mallorca and back home, it will be checked if Sevilla can be excited about more than strict permanence. To do this, he will have to face a team with which he tied this season in Son Moix (0-0) trying to break a very negative statistic that, as long as he does not break, makes it impossible to think of higher goals: Sevilla has not been Able to link two victories in a row.

For this appointment with Mallorca, they cause low in the Nervionense ranks Nianzou, Lokonga and Akor Adams. It is doubtful the Gudelj contest, which has lost several work sessions this week. Instead, García Pimienta recovers Badé and Saulthat by disciplinary sanction were absent from the clash in Valladolid. One of the great doubts of the eleven resides in how, with the return of the Ilicitano midfielder, the Sevillist coach will resolve the equation of the center of the field after the good performance that in Valladolid offered Agumé, Sow and Juanlu, especially the last one, to which the club Nervión tries to prolong the contract. I trimmed, Sow and Gudelj are yellow from the suspension. Against Mallorca, Sevilla must show its best face being as firm in defense as effective in attack considering that it has been more than two months, from the farewell of Navas against Celta, without knowing the triumph in the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

How Mallorca arrives

After a bad run of results, the Majorca He left the bump in Son Moix with a double commitment to the Osasuna (1-1) and the UD Las Palmas (3-1) which he invoiced four of the six possible points. It is a well -worked team for Jagoba razate and with the very defined hallmarks that is fully consolidated in the middle-high zone of the table, in European positions. The day begins, in fact, as seventh classified with 34 points, one of the fifth. There are no casualties for lesion confirmed in Mallorca, which is at risk of suspension to seven players: Mojica, Samú, Valjent, Mascarell, Copete, Larin and Abdón. In the last games he is playing with Muriqi of only tip, although Arrasate has come to defense of three centrals and has also placed two strikers up.