After a very long wait, finally Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time premiered in Japan. It has not yet reached our region, but in view of that some wonder where to see Rebuild of Evangelion.

For the unaware, the newest film is part of the aforementioned film tetralogy. These began to be published in Japan from September 2007, and are a reinterpretation of the original anime.

Where to watch Rebuild of Evangelion is not so easy

The series comprises the tapes Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance (2009), Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo (2012) and Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (2021).

As you will realize there is a big difference between the publication of some of them, and the fourth was the one that took the longest. Although much of what appears was previously in TV animation, there are new characters and situations.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time triumphs at its premiere

It’s a way for fans to enjoy what he raised Hideaki anno without seeing all the episodes of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion, nor the movies that came out afterwards.

In view of the above, it does not hurt that some want to see the films mentioned above. So where do you see Rebuild of Evangelion? Last year, and as a courtesy, Studio khara went up to Youtube the first three tapes of this popular tetralogy.

For a while it was available through YouTube

But it was only for a limited time, and besides, there was also the language barrier. At the end of December of last year, Amazon Prime Video announced that it would have all these films, except the last one, in its catalog.

At this point, many are still waiting for this to happen. The Latin American subsidiary of the company has already apologized for this delay, but at the moment it cannot give a precise date for these productions to be available.

What happened? For sure, it is a mystery. Perhaps it is a problem related to the copyright of films in Latin America.

The fact is that they also appear through the Google Play Store, but at the moment they are not available. This leaves the door open to buy them in physical format and watch them on a Blu-ray or DVD player. By chance of fate, watching movies digitally is not feasible now.

The only thing left is to wait for them to be available

Of course, we are referring to Latin America. It is certain that in the United States and Spain there are much more options at the moment. Where to see Rebuild of Evangelion it is somewhat limited in our region.

If you really want to see something related to the series, even if it is not this tetralogy, the most viable option is Netflix. Not only the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime is available, but also the tapes Death & Rebirth Y The End of Evangelion.

When will it be released Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time in Latin America? It will take a long time for that to happen, as it was barely released in the country of the Rising Sun.

We will be lucky if by chance this same 2021 arrives, but it is most likely until 2022. As for digital platforms, it will surely take longer, and the same can be said on Blu-ray and DVD. So be as patient as possible.

Source.



