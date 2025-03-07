03/07/2025



He Seville FCwith 33 points in the table after the draw in Vallecas, the most hard section begins this Sunday that remains of calendar. And he does it at home, in the Reale Arenawhere the Real Sociedadwhich adds 34 units, in a party corresponding to the 27th LaLiga Ea Sports.

García Pimienta’s team is located three points from the seventh place and has nine advantage over the descent. The arbitration of this duel in Anoeta will be commissioned García Verdura with del Cerro Grande in the VAR. We tell you all the details of this game and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see the Real Sociedad – Sevilla: In which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

What time is the Real Sociedad – Sevilla: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

The Real Sociedad – Sevilla is played This Sunday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. at Reale Arena.









How to follow the Real Sociedad – Sevilla

Everything to know of the Real Sociedad – Sevilla

Far from the burning of the last three places but without that indispensable plus to get fully into the fight for Europe. There, in a temperate or no one, the Seville FC. Last day, in a bad game, it started a point in Vallecas thanks to Nyland’s stops and another exceptional goal of Lukebakio. Of course, the team to make the leap to the European zone has possibilities, but it is its soccer He who does not transmit the feeling that he can reach that level. It will be impossible If you are not able to link two victories in some stretch of the campaign. The one that comes now, with four days in a rgor of great potential, is the most steep and begins this Sunday in the field of Real, which on Thursday faced a hard game in that same stage against Manchester United in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League.

He Seville He has recovered for the cause to one of his injured, Lokonga, who returned to reintegrate Wednesday to group work and could enter the call. A citation up San Sebastián of which they will not be part, except surprise, GUDELJ Nor Akor Adams. Nianzou, as is known, the rest of the campaign is lost after passing through the operating room. The players of the subsidiary Ramón Martínez, Manu Bueno and Antonetti aim to be in the citation. With the titular team more or less consolidated, it does not seem that García Pimienta will make many modifications in the eleven although in the center of the field he continues without finding the key for the carbure team. In Anoeta you will need to show a much better version both in defense and attack Because with the same level of football as Vallecas, it will be very difficult to scratch some point in such a place.

How Real Sociedad arrives

The Real Sociedad It faces the visit of Sevilla after matching Thursday against Manchester United (1-1). He faces his second consecutive game at home. With 34 points, he needs victory as much as Sevilla so as not to get off the car of equipment that aspires to the sixth, the seventh or even the eighth place if it, finally, was also awarded with European ticket. Last day, the Donostiarra team fell into Montjuic against Barcelona (4-0) after staying with one man less, for expulsion from Aritzaround the 20th minute. A setback that conditioned everything. The central will cause decline against Sevilla. Regarding that appointment in the city, the Real recovers three important pieces such as Aguerd, Kubo and Becker After completing sanction for its five yellow. Pacheco, Odriozola and Zakharyan are doubts, such as Zubimendi. The Guipuzcoans add two victories in a row in LaLiga in Anoeta, against Espanyol and Leganés.