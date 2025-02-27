02/27/2025



Updated at 8:09 p.m.





Two consecutive victories in the domestic competition adds the Real Betiswhich this Saturday will look for the third on the occasion of the visit to Benito Villamarín del real Madrid In the party of the LALIGA EA Sports Day 26. The Verdiblancos, with 35 points after their triumph in Getafe, want to make another leap in the table and establish themselves in the European zone, while the white team cannot lose ease due to the leadership in that beautiful pulse that it maintains with Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. We tell you all the details of the match and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see Real Betis – Real Madrid: In which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

The clash between the Betic and Real Madrid team corresponding to the 26th league day will be broadcast by Movistar LaLiga (Dials 54 in Movistar, 110 in Orange) and LaLiga Tv Bar (Dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Real Betis – Real Madrid: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

Real Betis and Real Madrid face This Saturday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

How to follow Real Betis – Real Madrid

The meeting of the 26th league day between Manuel Pellegrini’s team and Carlo Ancelotti can be followed by two online paths. First, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will count the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the shock, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of this party can be read LAALIGA EA Sports 2024-2025.









Everything to know of Real Betis – Real Madrid

The great news of the Week in Verdiblanca code occurred on Wednesday, when it was known that the Sports Discipline Committee had attended the Betic allegations by removing the Red to Antony, which was expelled in the final stretch of the clash with the Getafe and finally points to this duel with Real Madrid. It is available for Pellegriniwith what this means when it is a key piece of gear. Its adaptation has been very quickly and has become a focus of danger for rivals. With the Brazilian Apt, the Betis He intends to hit the table against a candidate for the title and prolong his good gaming and results initiated against Real Sociedad (3-0) and extended in the coliseum against Getafe (1-2), with Doublete de Isco, a team that no one had been able to win in LaLig of advantage they wasted. He Engineer He wants to get to Europe again through the domestic competition and for this it is essential to win all the points that are possible at home

Fornalswhich has already been exercising with the team, it can be the great novelty in the list of summoned Betis, which for this match against Real Madrid will have the casualties of Ángel Ortiz, Marc Roca, Lo Celso and William Carvalho. The Portuguese will still take time to compete again. Bellerín, meanwhile, is doing rehabilitation work after four months outside the game. Being available Antony, and since this week there has been no European party, Pellegrini is likely to opt for the same eleven (or with minimal changes) that he won in Getafe to face this Visit of Real Madrid. In this way, in the offensive front they would repeat Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez and Cucho.

How Real Madrid arrives

Unlike Betis, Real Madrid has played during the week. He did it before the Royal Society in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey winning with Endrick’s goal (0-1). An important appointment that did not attend Courtois, Valverde or Mbappéthe three outside the call, it is assumed that reserved for the duel in Heliopolis. Those of Ancelotti knocked out the Girona (2-0) last day, but in their last two league exits they lost with Espanyol (1-0) and did not pass from the tie with the Osasuna (1-1). Next Tuesday they receive Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Bellinghamwhich will fulfill its second sanction party, Caja Low. They will not be either Ceballos, Vallejo, Militao or Carvajal.