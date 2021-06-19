This Saturday, Portugal and Germany return to the scene in the European Championship to star in andhe most attractive duel of the second day of the group stage and with which they will begin to define those classified in sector F, known as the group of death.

With a double from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese dominated and thrashed Hungary 3-0 in the first match, so they are now looking for a ticket to the round of 16, however, first they must overcome the always powerful Germany.

The Teutons arrive at the commitment to be played at the Allianz Arena with the obligation to add three to avoid saying goodbye to the tournament that has not won since 1996The 1-0 loss to France left Joachim Löw’s pupils hurt, which is why the Mannschaft is more dangerous.

PORTUGAL VS GERMANY

Date: 19th of June

Schedule: 11:00 hours

Place: Allianz Arena

WHERE TO SEE PORTUGAL VS GERMANY

SKY Sports

