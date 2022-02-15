The knockout phase of the most prestigious cup begins. Find out how to follow the matches scheduled for tonight

The knockout phase of the 2021-22 Champions League begins. Tonight there will be the first two of the eight scheduled matches: it starts with the first leg between PSG and Real Madrid and between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City.

Where to see Psg-Real Madrid – It is one of the most anticipated matches of the season. One of the two favorites for the trophy will inevitably go out in the round of 16. Ancelotti’s team arrives in Paris to play the first leg, which will be visible at 9 pm on Canale 5 in the clear, as well as on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 4k. Live streaming on Infinity, Sky Go and NOW.

Where to see Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City – Pep Guardiola’s race towards the Champions League sees the Portuguese as the first obstacle of 2022. City, after overcoming PSG in the race for first place in the group, face Sporting Lisbon, who qualified in second place in Group C behind Ajax . Live at 9pm on Sky Sport Football and streaming on Sky Go and NOW. See also Will Smith comes to streaming with Rey Richard: where to watch the movie online?

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 12:47)

