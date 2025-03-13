Know what time is Manchester United – Real Sociedad and in which television channel where to see the Europa League game

The return of the eighths of the Europa League that faces Manchester United and the Royal Society is decided today at the ‘Red Devils’ house. The first leg ended in a draw with the goals of Zirkzee in 57 and Eyarzabal of penalty in 70.

The meeting was a right draw where both teams with numerous casualties could not harm the rival. The Real had the initiative at all times but was not able to generate more danger chances.

The second leg represents a challenge for those of Imanol, who visit the stadium of one of the most emblematic clubs in football history. However, the coach, faithful to his philosophy, in an interview sang the Chayanne song that says: “Enjoy the good things that life has,” making it clear that it faces the encounter with serenity and that, regardless of the result, he will be proud of his players.

What time is the Manchester United – Real Sociedad

Unlike the first leg that in the afternoon, the round of the Tour between Manchester United and the Real Sociedad is played Thursday at 9:00 p.m. at the Old Trafford stadium in England.









Where to see Manchester United – Real Sociedad?

The Royal Society party against Manchester United is broadcast in Spain through Movistar Plus+, in the channels:

The only defeat of Manchester United at home in its last 28 Europa League games in Old Trafford was against the Royal Society in September 2022, this data added to the bad streak of the English team generates illusion among the Txuri-Urdines that dream of lifting the European title.