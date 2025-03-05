



Although the Euroderbi between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid has monopolized the media focus of the round of 16 of the Champions League, the truth is that the duel that will measure the PSG with Liverpool is one of the best games that can be seen today in Europe. The clash will take place in the Park of the Princes, which will live a true fire test for two of the most -shaped sets of the old continent.

After his scandalous global win against Brest (10-0) in the Play-Off, the Paris Saint-Germain of Luis Enrique Martínez, leading leader of Ligue 1, is seen before the leaders of the League phase of the renewed Champions League, a box of Arne Slot that arrives with the Premier League almost in his pocket and the vitola of great candidate.

Liverpool’s attack shakes Europe, with 17 goals scored in just eight champion league matches this season, and counts in its machine room Mohamed Salah, which continues this course with 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

On the French side Ousmane Dembélé, with 18 goals so far this year, has been imposed as the great leader of a renewed attack after the departure of Kylian Mbappé last summer. The PSG had to reinvent himself offensively, and the transformation has seen form with a more unpredictable and dangerous collective from all angles of the field.









What time is the PSG – Liverpool of Champions League

The first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between the French and the English will be played this Wednesday, March 5 at 9:00 p.m. from the Princes Park in Paris, a stadium with capacity for 48,583 spectators.

Where to see the PSG – Liverpool online and on television in Spain

The Champions League match between the PSG and the Liverpool can be seen through Movistar+ Champions League 2 and Champions League 4, available at Movistar Plus (Dioles 61 and 180) and in Orange (116 and 276, on Wednesday, March 5 from 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time). You can follow all the information about the match live by ABC.ES.