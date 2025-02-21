Last Wednesday, Real Madrid certified its pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League after beating Manchester City, thus adding to FC Barcelona and Atlétic In the Liga del Tournament phase. This Friday the draw of the eighth is celebrated, in which the three Spanish teams will know the name of their rivals.

For the draw of the round of 16 of the new format of Champions League, Released this season by UEFA, the eight teams that got the direct pass in the League were: Liverpool, FC Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Inter de Milan, Atlético de Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa. They were joined by eight other teams in the previous playoff tie between the sets that remained between 9 and 24 position in the League: Feyenoord, Benfica, Bayern, Brujas, Dortmund, PSG, PSV and Real Madrid.

The raffle, whose picture is already drawn to the final, will match each of the eight series of standard, who will play the duel back in their stadium, with one of the two possible rivals that may correspond to them to tenor their classification in The League Phase. Unlike what happened in the round of the eighths with the previous format, the teams of the same country may give matches in the qualifiers that the draw of this Friday provides.

The first leg will play the days March 4 and 5and those back, in the stadium of the best classified teams in La Liguilla, the following week, March 11 and 12.









What time is the champions raffle

The draw of the round of 16 of the Champions League will take place this Friday, February 21, at 12 noon In the UEFA European Soccer House in Nyon (Switzerland).

Where to see the draw of the Champions League

The free transmission of the Champions League raffle will be held live through UEFA social networks, as well as on the Movistar Plus platform, which has the transmission rights, through its Movistar champions channel champions. In addition, on the website ABC.ES The entire process, the resulting crosses, the calendar and others can be followed.