03/05/2025



Updated at 6:03 p.m.





Benfica and Barcelona face this Wednesday, March 5, its match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Both teams have already seen the faces during the League phase of the European competition, which in Lisbon held a frantic match that ended with victory for the Catalans (4-5).

The Flick arrive at the Da Luz stadium as solo leaders in the League after beating the Real Sociedad in Montjuic last Sunday (4-0). For its part, Benfica is presented to the appointment as a Portuguese League Primeira League after beating the Braga (1-0). The Lisbon have not lost any of their last eight games.

The Catalan team will not be able to count on Christensen, who suffered a relapse in his injury in the soleus. The Lisbon Club, meanwhile, must face Barcelona without Di María, Bah, Manu Silva, Sanches and Gouveia, notorious absences for Bruno Lage.

Ultimately between them he left a great show, from three penalties and a self -gol, to a red in the final moments. It should be noted that Benfica managed to advance just two minutes after the initial beep, although the tie came with Lewandowski from eleven meters.









The Portuguese team exhibited great personality against the Catalans, but those of Flick knew how to turn the game and take the victory. In the last 20 minutes. Today’s appointment does not promise less emotion. The baggage in the last 5 clashes between both teams is two victories for Barça, two draws and a defeat of Barça.

Benfica – Barcelona Champions League hours

The attractive duel between Benfica – Barcelona, ​​a game that is played on Wednesday at ESDIO da Luz and corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to see Benfica – Barcelona of the Champions League online and on television

The clash between Benfica and Barcelona can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the Movistar champions Movistar channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the 16th -League Champions League game through the ABC.es website, where readers can find at the end of the meeting the best chronicle.