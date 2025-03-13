Know what time is the Athletic Club match against the Rome of Europa League and in which channel you can see

Athletic Club faces the second leg against Rome in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The first leg was a very unfortunate match for the Valverde team that after winning 0-1 with the goal of Iñaki Williams, the Romans managed to overcome in the added time.

Now it is Athletic’s turn to demonstrate that he is able to turn the tie at the San Mamés stadium with the fans on his side. The recent tie against Mallorca at home can be an extra motivation to compensate and give a good show to the lions that need good results to stay together.

For its part, Rome will have to maintain the result or expand the difference to move from round, which will not be easy. Roma comes from winning Empoli by the minimum with an early goal of his great counterattack.

What time is Athletic Club – Rome of Europa League

The Athletic Club and AS Roma face this Thursday, March 13, 2025, in the second leg of the Etefa Euefa Europa League. The meeting will be played in San Mamés at 18:45 (Spanish peninsular time).









Where to see Athletic on TV and online against Rome, Europa League party

In Spain, the Bilbao Athletic Club match against AS Roma will be broadcast live on television through the M+ Champions League (Dial M60).