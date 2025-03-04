03/04/2025



Updated at 8:30 p.m.





Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid face this season again, an exciting duel in the round of the round of 16 of the Champions League. A meeting that has aroused enormous expectation throughout Europe.

White and rojiblancos are again after a few weeks ago they were already playing in the league in the same stage of the match tonight, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. A meeting that ended in a draw (1-1), the same result that was given in the duel of the first round that was played in September 2024 in the Metropolitan.

The Ancelotti team reaches the round of 16 after eliminating in the round of Manchester City, a tie that did not have to dispute Atlético de Madrid, which directly accessed that round by being classified among the top eight in the Champions League phase.

The meringue team is presented to the appointment after its defeat in the League against Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium, a result that has displaced him to the third place in the championship. To receive those of Simeone, Ancelotti cannot count on the sanctioned Bellingham or the injured Ceballos, important absences in his center of the field.









The Cholo painting arrives at Bernabéu after winning at the Athletic National Championship with a goal by Julián Álvarez, a substitute against the Bilbao although tonight points to the initial eleven of an Atlético who has the absences due to injury of Koke and Azpilicueta.

The French collegiate Clément Turpin will be in charge of arbitrating this first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu. The 42 -year -old Gallic will lead a meeting in the maximum continental competition of the Real Madrid players, who do not know the defeat with him, while the rojiblanco team will cross for the seventh time with him.

The white box accumulates seven victories and a single draw, the one of the semifinals of the 2023-24 season against the Bayern Munich (2-2), with Turpin in the field. For their part, those of Diego Pablo Simeone have a balance of two wins, three draws and a defeat with Turpin.

The French Camavinga and Tchouameni, Endrick, Croatian Modric and German Rüdiger, in addition to Ancelotti, are the players who will be low by sanction in the return of the tie if they see a yellow card.

In the mattress team, the risk is much lower, since only the Argentine Ángel Correa and the Uruguayan José María Giménez would lose the meeting that will host the Metropolitan, on March 12, in the event that the referee shows them the third yellow card.

Real Madrid schedule – Atlético de Madrid

The attractive duel between Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid, a match that is played on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabéu and corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League final, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. A duel in which the white stadium stands will be full, with the presence of 4,000 mattress fans.

Where to see online and television Real Madrid – Atlético de Champions today

The clash between Real Madrid – Atlétic. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the round of 16 of the Champions League through the ABC.es website, where readers can find at the end of the meeting the best chronicle ..