He Barcelona and the Real Sociedad They face this Sunday, March 2, their league match corresponding to the 26th day of the National Championship, a duel that the Barca team is presented after winning on the last day against Las Palmas. The Flick will seek to take the three points in front of the blue and white team to continue leading the league.

After the tie against Atlético de Madrid in Copa del Rey, the Catalan team will focus on the League again to try to overcome the Donostiarra team. Even without having shown their best football in the last two games of the championship, against Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano, those of Flick maintained their streak of victories and their leader position in the table.

Looking ahead, although it seemed that the German coach could recover Christensen, the Danish has fallen from his injury.

For their part, those of Sheriff, who finished the last novel day in the classification, will seek to take some Montjuic point after beating the Leganés. They arrive in Barcelona without too much confidence, in addition to the irregularity that their season has been marking, the sensitive casualties with which they arrive will be a setback for the ‘Txuri Urdin’ team.









Although they recover Zubeldia, who returns after seeing a red against Betis, they will not be able to count on Becker, which must meet their second sanction party. Nor will Kubo, who saw his fifth yellow on the last day. To this are added the injuries of Pacheco, Sucic and Aguerd.

Barcelona schedule – Real Sociedad

The attractiveness Barcelona – Real Sociedadmatch that is played this Sunday in Montjuic and corresponding to day 26 of the League, is scheduled for the 16.15 hours.

Where to see Barcelona – Real Sociedad

The clash between Barcelona – Real Sociedad can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the channel Movistar LaLiga Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 26th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.