02/17/2025



Updated at 8:07 p.m.





He Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano They face this Monday, February 17, their league match corresponding to day 24 of the National Championship, a duel to which the Barca team is presented after its overwhelming victory on the last day against Seville. After the draws of Real Madrid and Atlético in their meetings of this weekend, the team that trains Flick seeks the victory to boast to the top of the classification.

The triumph in the Sánchez Pizjuán He has fully put Barcelona in the fight for the leadership of the League, a race that maintains with Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, so the Barca team needs the three points against Rayo, one of the revelations of the championship. The meringues and mattresses draws cause Barça to become the new first leader if he adds the three points before the franjirrojo set.

For the appointment against Vallecanos Flick It has the absence by sanction of Fermín, expelled before Sevilla last Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano is presented in Montjuic After his triumph against Valladolid, a victory that allowed him to end the day in the sixth place of the classification, a position that placed him in European zone. Although it is a complicated company, those of Íñigo Pérez seek to give the bell this Monday against Barça to continue its exceptional career in the championship.









Barcelona schedule – Rayo

The attractiveness Barcelona – Raymatch that is played on Monday in Montjuic and corresponding to day 24 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. A party in which, being a working day, a full in the Barca fief is not expected.

Where to see Barcelona – Rayo

The clash between Barcelona – Rayo can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the Movistar Laliga channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of day 24 of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.