In this match corresponding to the third round of the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells 2025 Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov will face. The Canadian comes from winning Adam Walton in the second round, while the Murcian arrives after beating French Quentin Halys from 6-4 and 6-2.

The Spanish will look for the pass to the round of 16 and continue moving towards what could be his third title of the Californian tournament but his rival will not put the simple things. The only precedent of this confrontation between the Canadian and the Spanish was in the last Roland Garros 2023. In fact, it was in the same round in which the faces are seen on this occasion.

Although the year 2025 has not started in the best way for Alcaraz, after his defeats in the Open of Australia and in Doha, the Murcia will seek to remake on this occasion. He was already champion of Indian Wells in 2023 and 2024, but to do it this year, he would reach a milestone that only maintain legends such as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The rival in those two finals in California was Alexander Zverev, but if now the El Palmar arrived, he would have another rival in front of the prompt elimination of German tennis player.









What time does Alcaraz play the Indian Wells 2025 game?

Carlos Alcaraz’s meeting in Indian Wells against Denis Shapovalov is scheduled for this Monday, March 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in California, so it will begin not before 02.00 in Spain.

Where to see on online Alcaraz today in Indian Wells?

The match between Alcaraz and Shapovalov is broadcast by Movistar+, a platform that has the rights of 1,000 Californian masters. And you can follow the minute by minute and all the information about the tournament in ABC.ES.