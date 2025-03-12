Where to see on online Alcaraz’s game of Indian Wells and what time he plays against Dimitrov

03/12/2025



Updated at 4:55 p.m.





Carlos Alcaraz continues his impressive trajectory in Indian Wells Masters 1,000 by beating the Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a blunt 6-2 and 6-4, ensuring his pass to the round of 16. The young Spanish tennis player showed a dominant performance, highlighting his game on the network and precision in the blows, consolidating himself as one of the favorites to win the title.

With this victory, Alcaraz adds fourteen consecutive triumphs in Indian Wells, where he looks for a historic third consecutive title, feat that only legends such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have achieved. The elimination of other favorites, such as Alexander Zverev and Djokovic himself, positions Murcia as the player with the highest competition ranking.

In the next round, Alcaraz faces the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who comes from overcoming the Frenchman Gael Monfils in a disputed match. This confrontation promises to be an interesting challenge, since both players have versatile and offensive game styles. Alcaraz will seek to keep his winning streak and take another step towards the defense of his crown in the Californian desert.

What time is the Dimitrov – Alcaraz de Indian Wells today

The match between Alcaraz and Dimitrov will be played from 2:00 (18:00 local time of Indian Wells) on Thursday 13, thus opening the Stadium 1 night session.









A victory would bring him closer to the final rounds and the possibility of revalidating his crown in Indian Wells, reaffirming his status from one of the best players in the circuit.

Where to see the Dimitrov – Alcaraz today

The Eighth Eighth Party of Indian Wells 2025 between Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz can be seen in Spain by TV through Movistar Plus+, which broadcasts the entire tournament, specifically in the Movistar Deportes channels (Dial 63) and come on (Dial 8).