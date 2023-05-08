Milan-Inter where to watch it, TV and streaming

Milan-Inter warm the night of Champions League: first leg semi-final at San Siro Wednesday 10 May (9pm) for a place in the final in Istanbul against Real Madrid or Manchester City. The Rossoneri have not reached the cup match between the top European clubs since 2007 (when they won 2-1 against Liverpool with goals from Inzaghi and Kakà), the Nerazzurri since 2010 when they celebrated the Treble (two goals from Milito in 2 -0 to Bayern Munich). This year in the three derbies played two victories for Inter (3-0 in the Italian Super Cup and 1-0 in the second leg of the championship) and one from Milan (3-2 in the first leg). Milan-Inter where to see it: TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Champions League semi-final.

Milan-inter where to see it: Champions on TV8

Milan-Inter in live free-to-air TV will be broadcast on TV8 Wednesday at 21. The match will not be broadcast on Canale 5 or on Sky.

Where to see Milan-Inter: Champions League on Prime Video

Milan-Inter live stream (or on smart tv enabled by downloading the app) will be broadcast by Prime Videos, the Amazon channel. However, it will not be broadcast by Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo or Now.

AC Milan-Inter commentary of the Champions League semi-final

There commentary of the Milan-Inter derby of Champions League will be Sandro Piccinini with technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini on Amazon Prime Video.

Milan-Inter formations

AC Milan anxious about Rafael Leao (mostly hoping for a last-minute recovery for the return derby), with Saelemaekers favorite (over Rebic) to replace him on the left (brilliant against Lazio, the Belgian is in excellent form). In defence Kjaer favorite over Thiaw and Kalulu to play alongside Tomori. Krunic after the turnover in the league ready to return to the owner alongside Tone them And Bennacer (in support of Diaz and Giroud). In Inter doubt in midfield between Brozovic And Calhanoglu (with Mkhitaryan And Stretcher mezzali). Up front Dzeko with Lautaro (And Lukaku ready to enter), behind Darmian-Acerbi-Bastoni with Marco’s external.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud. All. Pioli.



INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko. All. S. Inzaghi

