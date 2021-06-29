Hobby

Mexico City / 06.29.2021 16:32:23

El Tri returns to the scene with the friendly match Mexico vs Panama on FIFA Date, which will serve as preparation for the youth of the Under-23 who will go to Tokyo and on their way to the 2021 Gold Cup. schedule and where to watch live the game on television.

The selection directed by Gerardo Martino will have, for the most part, elements of the U23 squad that will soon participate in the Olympic Games due to the lack of friendly commitments in this category towards the summer fair.

WHAT TIME IS MEXICO PLAYING VS PANAMA?

The duel will be held this Wednesday, June 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which has a capacity of 69 thousand people. The kickoff will be at 20:00 hours downtown time Mexico and the tv transmission will be through TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca.

The leadership of the Mexican Soccer Federation she is especially concerned that in this duel, regardless of the result, the homophobic cry that has just caused them an economic fine and two official veto parties is presented once again.

FORECASTS OF MEXICO VS PANAMA

Online bookmakers give a wide favorite to Mexico about his rival; Caliente.mx places El Tri with an odds of -250 against a +600 of the PanamaAs for the tie, it pays +320.

Date: Wednesday June 30

Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Stadium: Nashville Nissan Stadium

Where to see: TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca

Live: Follow our minute by minute with the best actions of the meeting in Hobby.

.

.

.