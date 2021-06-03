Loki, the new Disney Plus series, is just days away from being released. The fiction, starring Tom Hiddleston, will be Marvel Studios’ third production on the streaming service after WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In this note you will know the release date, trailer, characters and other details so you can see Loki, the next success of the MCU.

Where to see online the Marvel series, Loki?

Loki is a series Disney Plus exclusive , so you can only watch the show on that streaming platform.

Can I watch Marvel’s Loki for free?

No. Unlike other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus disabled the one-week trial option. The cost per subscription is S / 25.90.

Loki – release date and time in Latin America

The new Marvel Studios series will premiere on June 11, 2021 via Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

What is the plot of ‘Loki’?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki main characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

Marvel series trailer, Loki