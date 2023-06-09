Manchester City-Inter where to watch it on TV and streaming (and probable formations) – Photo Lapresse

Manchester City-Inter where to see it on TV and streaming

Inter v Manchester City Champions League final: Saturday 10 June at 9 pm at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul the most important European Cup is awarded. Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko and teammates dream of a third triumph of the season (after the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup). The team coached by Guardiola and that in Haaland the king of bombers wants the Treble (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League). Yes, precisely that Treble that was won by the Nerazzurri then coached by José Mourinho in 2010 (final against Bayern Munich and two goals from Milito). Manchester City-Inter where to see it: TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the final.



Manchester City-Inter tv on Canale 5

Manchester City vs Inter will be seen in live clear. There Champions League final will go on Canale 5 on Saturday 10 June at 21. The commentary on Mediaset will be by Riccardo Trevisani and Massimo Paganin.

Manchester City-Inter where to see it on TV: Sky

Manchester City vs Inter will be broadcast live TV pay. Sky in fact, he will give the Champions League final on the Sky Sport Uno (201 satellite), Sky Sport Football (203 satellite), Sky Sport 4K (213 satellite) and Sky Sport (251 satellite) channels. The commentary will be of Fabio Caressa with technical commentary by Beppe Bergomi.

Manchester City-Inter where to watch it in streaming

Manchester City vs Inter live streaming? There are many options to follow the Champions League final: Sportmediaset clear, Mediaset Infinity+SkyGo and Now. Commentary again by Trevisani-Paganin on the Mediaset streaming channels and Caressa-Bergomi on the Sky ones.

Manchester City-Inter probable formations of the Champions League final

Pep Guardiola deploys Manchester City with 3-2-4-1: Akanji pivot in defense, Grealish starter (Mahrez and Foden on the bench) DeBruyne and Gundogan in support of Haaland. In Inter Simone Inzaghi recovers Mkhitaryan (who should start on the bench) and has doubts Lukaku-Dzeko (favorite Edin on Big Rom alongside Lautaro Martinez) with Brozovic And Calhanoglu to inspire the maneuver.

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Herd Guardiola

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi

