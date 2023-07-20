’50’, the new Telemundo reality show, will premiere its second episode today, July 19 at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time). In this dazzling production, 50 celebrities from the United States and other parts of the world will embark on an adventure like no other and completely disconnect from the outside world while living together in a luxurious hacienda. Next, find out what time and where to watch the full program LIVE for free online.
What time to see chapter 2 of ‘The 50’?
‘Los 50’ airs Monday through Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you are in Mexico and do not want to miss any detail, keep in mind that the reality show starts at 5:00 p.m.
- Mexico: 5.00 pm
- Peru: 6.00 pm
- Colombia: 6.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
- Chile: 7.00 pm
- Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 8.00 p.m.
- United States: 7:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2.00 a.m.
Where to watch ‘Los 50’ LIVE?
’50’ It can be seen LIVE and DIRECT on the Telemundo signal. Likewise, you can enjoy the chapters through the app and official page of the American chain.
How to watch Telemundo?: channels by country
For all those interested in closely following the exciting competition of ’50’, You can do it through the following payment channels:
Telemundo – United States
- DirecTV (406 – 407)
- Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)
Telemundo – Mexico
- Total Play (277)
- Izzy (205 – 912)
- Sky (415 and 1226)
- Megacable (214 and 1214)
Telemundo – Peru
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)
- ClearTV (60)
- Star Globalcom (18)
Telemundo – Argentina
- Antina (99)
- DirecTV (231)
- Telecentre (308 – 1081)
- Gigared (650)
- Cablevision (331)
- Express (609 – 842)
- Claro TV (323)
- Cablevision Flow (331)
Telemundo – Chile
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Claro TV (145 – 645)
- You had HD (318)
- Entel TV HD (149)
- Coast Cable (19 – 305)
- GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)
- Zapping (47)
Telemundo – Colombia
- DirecTV (231)
- Claro TV (446 – 1446)
- Movistar TV (381)
- TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)
- Digital Express Connection (12)
- Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)
- BTS (181)
Telemundo – Ecuador
- DirecTV (231)
- CNT TV (157)
- Claro TV (260 – 760)
- Cable TV Group (618)
- Alpha TV (65)
Telemundo – Venezuela
- DirecTV Simple TV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Inter (28)
- netune (11)
- Planet Cable (65)
- Image Cable (44)
- Marketable (18)
Telemundo – Uruguay
- DirecTV (231)
- cable mount (309)
- CBT (344)
Telemundo – Paraguay
- ClearTV (72)
- Personal TV (318)
- Personal Flow (71)
- TiGO (54 – 202)
Telemundo – Bolivia
- Entel (103)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Dimensions (413)
- TiGO (624 – 776)
Telemundo – Panama
- Sky (1226)
- Wave Cable (458 – 1458)
- +Mobile (459)
- TiGO (609)
Telemundo – Dominican Republic
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)
- Height (260)
- Telecable Global (35 – 504)
- Alive (121)
Telemundo – Costa Rica
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)
Telemundo – Honduras
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (58 – 114)
- TiGO (52 – 143)
Telemundo – El Salvador
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)
- Claro TV (114 – 1151)
Telemundo – Guatemala
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (116 – 1116)
Telemundo – Puerto Rico
- CHANNEL 2
- Apple TV
- Fire TV
- Roku
‘The 50’: who were eliminated in chapter 1?
On July 18, Telemundo premiered the exciting reality show ‘Los 50’. The first to leave the competition were: Juan Vidal, Samira Jalil and Julieta Grajales.
‘The 50’: complete list of participants
Find out who they are 50 participants who will fight to win US$350,000.
- manelyk gonzalez
- Thali Garcia
- isabella sierra
- Salvador Zerboni
- John Vidal
- Lorenzo Mendez
- Dania Mendez
- Yulianna Peniche
- jessica coch
- lambda garcia
- Allan Slim
- Sebastian Caicedo
- Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero
- Group King
- Fernando Lozada
- Nicky Chavez
- Juliet Grajales
- Julia Gama
- Ojani Noah
- Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’
- Brandon Castaneda
- Jose Ramos
- Macky Gonzalez
- Ana Parra
- Ceci Ponce
- isa castro
- John Paul Plain
- Raphael Nieves
- Polo Monarrez
- asaf torres
- samira jalil
- Daniela Tapia
- Jessica Stonem ‘La Diabla’
- Aneudy Lara
- Julio Ron
- Beta Mejia
- anahí izali
- Glenda Pin
- Shirley Arica Valle
- kim shantal
- Adriano Zendejas
- Luis “El Suavecito”
- Michelle Lando
- Fernanda de la Mora
- Douglas Castillo
