’50’, the new Telemundo reality show, will premiere its second episode today, July 19 at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time). In this dazzling production, 50 celebrities from the United States and other parts of the world will embark on an adventure like no other and completely disconnect from the outside world while living together in a luxurious hacienda. Next, find out what time and where to watch the full program LIVE for free online.

What time to see chapter 2 of ‘The 50’?

‘Los 50’ airs Monday through Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you are in Mexico and do not want to miss any detail, keep in mind that the reality show starts at 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

Where to watch ‘Los 50’ LIVE?

’50’ It can be seen LIVE and DIRECT on the Telemundo signal. Likewise, you can enjoy the chapters through the app and official page of the American chain.

The reality show 'Los 50' is broadcast Monday through Friday on Telemundo.

How to watch Telemundo?: channels by country

For all those interested in closely following the exciting competition of ’50’, You can do it through the following payment channels:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzy (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

ClearTV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecentre (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevision Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

You had HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coast Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)

BTS (181)

Telemundo – Ecuador

DirecTV (231)

CNT TV (157)

Claro TV (260 – 760)

Cable TV Group (618)

Alpha TV (65)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

netune (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Marketable (18)

Telemundo – Uruguay

DirecTV (231)

cable mount (309)

CBT (344)

Telemundo – Paraguay

ClearTV (72)

Personal TV (318)

Personal Flow (71)

TiGO (54 – 202)

Telemundo – Bolivia

Entel (103)

Inter Satellite (318)

Dimensions (413)

TiGO (624 – 776)

Telemundo – Panama

Sky (1226)

Wave Cable (458 – 1458)

+Mobile (459)

TiGO (609)

Telemundo – Dominican Republic

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)

Height (260)

Telecable Global (35 – 504)

Alive (121)

Telemundo – Costa Rica

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)

Telemundo – Honduras

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (58 – 114)

TiGO (52 – 143)

Telemundo – El Salvador

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)

Claro TV (114 – 1151)

Telemundo – Guatemala

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (116 – 1116)

Telemundo – Puerto Rico

CHANNEL 2

Apple TV

Fire TV

Roku

‘The 50’: who were eliminated in chapter 1?

On July 18, Telemundo premiered the exciting reality show ‘Los 50’. The first to leave the competition were: Juan Vidal, Samira Jalil and Julieta Grajales.

‘The 50’: complete list of participants

Find out who they are 50 participants who will fight to win US$350,000.

manelyk gonzalez

Thali Garcia

isabella sierra

Salvador Zerboni

John Vidal

Lorenzo Mendez

Dania Mendez

Yulianna Peniche

jessica coch

lambda garcia

Allan Slim

Sebastian Caicedo

Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero

Group King

Fernando Lozada

Nicky Chavez

Juliet Grajales

Julia Gama

Ojani Noah

Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’

Brandon Castaneda

Jose Ramos

Macky Gonzalez

Ana Parra

Ceci Ponce

isa castro

John Paul Plain

Raphael Nieves

Polo Monarrez

asaf torres

samira jalil

Daniela Tapia

Jessica Stonem ‘La Diabla’

Aneudy Lara

Julio Ron

Beta Mejia

anahí izali

Glenda Pin

Shirley Arica Valle

kim shantal

Adriano Zendejas

Luis “El Suavecito”

Michelle Lando

Fernanda de la Mora

Douglas Castillo