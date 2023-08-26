‘Life is beautiful’ is a dramatic Italian film endowed with many feelings, since it not only narrates a particular case or story set in a historical period such as World War II, but it is based on a real experience. This award-winning film production is available on many platforms and web pages and here we will tell you how to enjoy this film.

Where can you find the movie ‘Life is beautiful’?

The streaming platforms to enjoy this movie are Google play and disneyplus. In addition, there are several links on the internet where you can watch the full movie that lasts 1 hour and 56 minutes. can you see her HERE.

Which actors participate in ‘Life is beautiful’?

The film stars actor Roberto Benigni, who plays an Italian Jew named Guido Orefice and will seek to save his little son from a Nazi concentration camp. This is the official cast:

Roberto Benigni as Guido Orefice

Nicoletta Braschi as dora orefice

Giorgio Cantarini as Giosue Orefice

Giustino Durano as Elisha Orefice

Marisa Paredes as Dora’s mother

Amerigo Fontani as Rudolf

Horst Buchholz as Dr Lessing

Sergio Bustric as Ferruccio Papini

Pietro De Silva as Bartholomew

Gil Baroni as Prefect

Francesco Guzzo as Vittorino

Raffaella Lebboroni as Elena

Alais as German Auxiliary

Daniela Fedke as German Auxiliary

Verena Buratti as German Auxiliary

Angelie Alais Adell as German Auxiliary

Gina Rovere as Dora’s Waitress

Giuliana Lojodice as Director

Alessandra Grassi as Teacher

Richard Sammel as german officer

Alfiero Falomi as King of Italy

Aaron Craig as us soldier.

Why is the movie called ‘Life is beautiful’?

According to actor Roberto Benigni, who not only acted in this film, but also wrote and directed it, the film’s title was inspired by the Jewish Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky. While his exile lasted in Mexicohad already made up the idea that Stalin He had sent an assassin to take his life and as he looked at his wife in the garden of his house in Coyoacán he exclaimed: “Despite everything, life is beautiful.” This sentence finally describes very well the film of Benigni, for death was a predominant element in the harsh age of Holocaust.

How many Oscars did ‘Life is beautiful’ win?

This 1997 film was nominated for seven Oscar awards in 1999 for best actor, film, director, original screenplay, foreign language film, best editing and soundtrack. However, he only won three: best actor, with Benigni, soundtrack and non-English speaking.

