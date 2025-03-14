03/14/2025



Plethoric after the win at Guimaraes that gave the pass to the quarterfinals of the Conference League, the Real Betis This Sunday faces a new commitment in the domestic competition visiting Butarque To measure themselves to CD Leganés In the party of the 28th Day of LaLiga EA Sports. The last before the selection stop.

The Verdiblancos, sixth and with 41 points after twelve twelve added in the last four days, beat Las Palmas last week (1-0). The pickles, meanwhile, accumulate 27 units in the table and are on the edge of the descent after falling in Vigo with Celta (2-1). Of the arbitration of this duel between the Leganés and Betis will be commissioned Soto grade With Trujillo Suárez in the VAR.

Where to see the Leganés – Betis: In which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

The clash between the cucumber and the betic team corresponding to the 28th league day will be broadcast by Movistar LaLiga (Dials 54 in Movistar and 110 in Orange) and LaLiga Tv Bar (Dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Leganés – Betis: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

CD Leganés and Real Betis face This Sunday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. Hours at the Municipal Stadium Butarque.









How to follow the Leganés – Betis

The meeting of the 28th League Day between Borja Jiménez’s team and Manuel Pellegrini’s team can be followed by two online roads. First, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will count the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the shock, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of this party can be read LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything to know about Leganés – Betis

Tied the classification to rooms at the Conference, where Jagiellonia will be measured, the Betis He now focuses on LaLiga and puts himself as a challenge to give continuity in Leganés to the streak of four victories in a row against the Royal Society, the Getafe, the Real Madrid and the UD Las Palmas. A full of triumphs that has fired the expectations of the team. Betis dreams with that fifth place even in possession of Villarreal that can award ticket for the next edition of the Champions League. In conditions it is to fight it. Three points of the Castellonense team, who has one less game and must still visit the Benito Villamarín, is this Betis that hit the table in Guimaraes, making history and demonstrating a very high level of play. Footballers like Llorente, Altimira, Antony, Bakambu and, of course, ISCOThey cross a state exceptionally that the team is benefiting in a key phase of the season.

For this appointment in Madrid lands, Marc Roca It will cause decline (it will return after the break), like Johnny Cardoso (sanctioned). The physical state of soccer players such as Lo Celso and William Carvalho is pending. From Thursday to Sunday the efforts are more noticeable, as always remarks Pellegriniand this means that there will be some changes in the eleven of Betis. Adrián will return to the goal and it is likely that Sabaly, Natan and Perraud also to the defensive line. In attack, Cucho is being the starting striker, but the streak with the goal of Bakambu I could vary this approach. The Congolese striker is one of the warning with four yellow next to Bartra, Llorente and Isco.

How Leganés arrives

For him Leganéseach of the eleven games that remain until the closing of the season is a final for the permanence in LaLiga EA Sports. With 27 points, the cucumber box is urgent to become strong in Butarque, where he has won five games, tied two and lost six. Last day, the Leganés fell 2-1 in Vigo. Although he advanced through Rosier, Mingueza and Alfon turned the scoreboard and left the three points in Balaidos. Barisic and Franquesawith long -lasting injuries, cause low in the Madrid team, which has a more or less defined eleven in which the exverdiblanco assumes gallons Juan Cruz. Together with the Argentine, Raba and Diego García can be the most advanced men.