This Saturday the round of 16 of Euro 2020 begins and after the duel of Wales against Denmark, Italy and Austria will collide for a pass to the next round in a duel that promises emotions after a good first phase for both teams.

The Italians arrive as favorites, as they were leaders of group A with perfect step, thanks to beat Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, leaving good feelings and running for the title. In addition, its historic defensive line continues to show quality, Well, they still do not receive a goal and they look totally unbeatable.

For their part, the Austrians finished second in group C, behind only the Netherlands. In their first engagement, they beat North Macedonia, fell to the Dutch and closed with a victory over Ukraine, so they will not be an easy rival for Roberto Mancin’si.

Their history of confrontations is summarized in 36 matches, of which 16 have been Italian triumphs, 12 of Austria and eight draws.

ITALY VS AUSTRIA

Date: June 26

Hours: 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Wembley Stadium

WHERE TO SEE ITALY VS AUSTRIA

SKY Sports

