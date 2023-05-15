Inter-Milan where to watch it, TV and streaming

The second leg of the Champions League semifinal Inter-Milan reveals the name of the first team that will get the ticket for the final in Istanbul on 10 June (the other will be the winner of the double confrontation Manchester City v Real Madrid1-1 at the Bernabeu). The Nerazzurri won the first leg 2-0 (Dzeko-Mkhitaryan sunk the Devil, here the report cards) mortgaging qualification and are in great shape (4-2 against Sassuolo in the championship, almost armored Champions area). Milan is back from the bad defeat against Spezia, is going through a difficult moment and is fifth in the league with qualification for the next Champions League in the balance. We are heading towards a record takings, 12 million euros (after the 10.7 million of the Rossoneri’s home game). Inter-Milan where to see it: Canale 5? Sky? Mediaset Infinity? Tv and streaming, quick guide to follow the Champions League derby.

Where to see Inter-Milan on TV: Canale 5 and Sky Sport

Inter Milan will be broadcast live TV unencrypted Tuesday 16 May from 21 on Channel 5 and will go on pay TV on the channels Sky Sportsto be precise Sky Sport Uno (251 of the satellite), Sky Sport Football (203), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251) with commentary by Andrea Marinozzi and Luca Marchegiani.

Inter-Milan where to watch it in streaming

The Champions League semifinal between Inter And Milan will be broadcast live from 9pm stream on Mediaset sports, Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo And Now.

Inter-Milan lineups

Inter should propose the couple again Dzeko-Lautaro up front, though Lukaku he’s in great shape (two goals from Big Rom in the 4-2 draw against Sassuolo) and ready to enter the game in progress. In midfield Calhanoglu should still be preferred to Brozovic. In Milan, Pioli lost Bennacer (knee injury in the first leg derby and the end of the season), but hopes to recover Raphael Leao (absent in the first leg derby and on Saturday against Spezia due to the little muscle problem that stopped him after ten minutes of the match against Lazio) alongside Giroud.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud. All. Pioli.

