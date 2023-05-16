Inter-Milan where to watch the Champions League derby on TV and streaming (photo Lapresse)

Inter-Milan TV and streaming: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky. Where to see it

Milan are looking for a very difficult comeback against Inter: they must win with a 3-goal difference or with two hoping for penalties. Here we are, the Champions League derby: the final is up for grabs, which will be played in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June against Real Madrid or Manchester City. Inter-Milan where to watch it, TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the semi-final of the Champions League.



Inter-Milan TV, Channel 5

The Champions League semi-final derby Inter-Milan it goes direct TV unencrypted Tuesday 16 May from 21 on Channel 5 and on pay TV channels Sky SportsSky Sport Uno (251 satellite), Sky Sport Football (203), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251)

Inter-Milan where to watch it in streaming

Inter-Milan direct stream on Mediaset sports, Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo And Now.

Inter-Milan commentary on Channel 5

Commentary of the Champions League derby Inter Milan on Canale 5, Mediaset Inifnity, Sport Mediaset entrusted to Riccardo Trevisani with technical commentary by Massimo Paganin.

Inter-Milan Sky commentary

There Inter-Milan commentary on Sky, SkyGo and Now it will be Andrew Marinozzicomment by Luca Marchegianion the sideline Gianluca DiMarzio, Pepe DiStefano And Andrew Paventi.

Inter-Milan lineups

In Milan Stefano Pioli recovers Rafael Leao and Krunic: the Bosnian will team up with Tonali in the middle of the field, with Brahim Diaz playmaker and Saelemaekers on the right. In defense it is a runoff between Thiaw and Kjaer in defense. At Inter Simone Inzaghi bets on the duo who demolished the Rossoneri in the first leg derby: Dzeko-Lautaro, knowing he has a fit Lukaku ready to take over. In midfield Calhanoglu, with Mkhitaryan midfielder and Brozovic as Big Rom who can be useful in the running game.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud. All. Pioli.

