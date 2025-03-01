03/01/2025



Updated at 6:38 p.m.





A few hours there are already to begin the ceremony of the Oscar Awardsbut luck is already thrown for the nominees and nominated who opt for the statuette. This next Sunday, March 2, the Dolby de los Angeles Theater will open its doors to crown the great Hollywood stars at the gala of the gala Cinematographic Arts and Sciences Academy And, among the candidate films, there are some that stand out above all.

Of all of them, the ones that have created the most expectation are, without a doubt, the 10 tapes that choose to take the best film award In the most prestigious cinema event. ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘Anora’, ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Conclave’ They are some of the favorites that have received the most nominations and that aspire to follow the steps of ‘Oppenheimer’, although they are not the only ones that could take the prize.

Those who want to catch up with these projections still have a few hours ahead before the ceremony begins. However, knowing where we can find these films, either in cinemas or platforms (Netflix, Max, Filmin, Movistar+…) is not such a simple task. To help you, we have made a list of streaming applications in which you can find each of these films or, failing that, from when you can enjoy them.

Where to see ‘Anora’ in cinema and platforms

If there is a film that seems favorite to get some of the main awards on Oscar’s night, that is ‘Anora’the last tape Be Baker. Starring Mikey Madisonthis account the story of a young sex worker from Brooklyn to whom he changes his life when he begins a relationship with a young man who turns out to be the son of an oligarch.









Currently, the film can still be found in a few cinemas in Spain, which you can go to see it. Also on platforms such as Apple TV and Rakuten TVwhere you can buy for a modest price, and will be available to rent from March 6 in Filmin.

Where to see ‘conclave’ in cinema and platforms

The other great favorite to take the award for best film in the Oscars is ‘Conclave’directed by Edward Berger and that has been rabid current for the health of Pope Francis. The film, starring Ralph Fiennes And with eight nominations for these awards, it tells the ins and outs of the Church and the Vatican on the usual protocol after the death of the Pontiff and the choice of a new Pope.

For all those who wish to see it, this can still be found In many cinemas in our country. However, those who wish to see it in the comfort of their homes will have to wait: although it will premiere Soon in Movistar+his arrival on the Spanish platform still does not have an assigned date.

Where to see ‘The Brutalist’ in cinema and platforms

‘The brutalist’ It is also one of the titles that has generated more expectation since its premiere in Spain. The film directed by Brady Corbet has attracted many spectators for the argument he exposes in his four hours of footage: that of László Tóth, a Jewish architect who flees from the postwar Hungary to settle in the United States and who tries to meet his wife, Erzsébet.

At the moment, the movie can be found In many cinemas in Spainit premiered in our country on January 24. On platforms, will premiere in Skyshowtimealthough the date of its premiere has not yet been announced.

Where to see ‘Emilia Pérez’ in cinema and platforms

Despite the controversies he has starred, ‘Emilia Pérez’ It is still one of the great audiovisual projects of 2025 and the film with more nominations of these Oscars. The tape of Jacques Audiarddefined as a ‘narco-musical’ and that deals with the issue of those disappeared by drug trafficking in Mexico, tells the story of a lawyer to which the head of a poster asks for help to retire from his business and finally become the woman he has always dreamed of being.

The film starring Karla Sofía Gascón can still be seen in some cinemas in Spain during these next few days. In addition, the March 28 will be available on platforms such as Filmin and Movistar Plus+.

Where to see ‘Wicked’ in cinema and platforms

‘Wicked’ It has undoubtedly been one of the musicals of the year and, of course, has not been able to miss the Oscar Awards nominations. The movie of Jon M. Chubased on the famous Brodway musical, together Cynthia Erito and Ariana Grande on the big screen with her great soundtrack (and will do it again in 2026).

The film can still be seen in many cinemas in our country. In addition, it will arrive soon in Skyshowtimewhere it will be available to rent from March 14, while Filmin They can do it on March 28.

Where to see ‘a Complete Unknown’ in cinema and platforms

The ‘biopics’ have become a success in what to Oscar and ticket offices refers and ‘A Complete Unknown’ has not been an exception. The film in which Timothée Chalamet gives life to a young Bob Dylan and who tells the rise to fame and the most unknown secrets of the American singer in the early 60s.

Of the nominated films, James Mangold’s is one of the few who had not yet reached theaters, although From this Friday, February 28, it is already available in the Spanish rooms. At the moment, there is no date or platform for its premiere in digital format.

Where to see ‘Dune: Part 2’ in Cinemas and Platforms

Almost a year ago that ‘Dune: Part 2’ He saw the light in Spanish cinemas and then aimed to become a candidate for the 2025 Oscars. The sequel of ‘Dune’ directed Denis Villeneuve is nominated for best film in this Sunday’s gala and has managed to hook a multitude of spectators to the science fiction trilogy starring Paul Domerides.

The tape, which premiered in March 2024 in cinemas, can currently be seen by Subscription in Max and Movistar Plus+. In addition, you can also Rent on platforms like Filmin, Apple TV or Rakute TV.

Where to see ‘the substance’ in cinemas and platforms

‘The substance’by Coralie Fargeat, has been one of the great phenomena among the public of our country. The horror tape, nominated for the Oscar awards, has brought back a Demi Moore that opts for all this Sunday and has reopened the debate of oblivion to actresses as they turn years in an industry like Hollywood.

Although very few cinemas project the film during these weeks, it can be seen by subscription on streaming platforms such as Filmin and Movistar Plus+.

Where to see ‘I’m still here’ in cinema and platforms

‘I’m still here’ Not only does it aim to win the award for Best Foreign Film, but has also managed to sneak among the 10 nominated for Best Film in the Oscars. Based on the memoirs of Marcelo Rubens PaivaThe film tells how her mother was forced to political activism when her husband, the leftist deputy Rubens Paiva, was captured by the government during the military dictatorship of Brazil.

Although it is not available on any platform, the interested parties You can see it in Spanish cinemas Since last February 21.

Where to see ‘Nickel Boys’ in cinema and platforms

The great unnoticed by these Oscar awards is ‘Nickel Boys’directed by Ramell Ross, who entered by surprise among the candidates to take the award for best film. The film collects the friendship between two young African Americans who are going through the harsh evidence of a Florida reformatory.

Unlike the rest of the candidates, the feature film has not premiered in the cinemas of Spain. It can be seen on the Prime Video platform since the past on February 27.