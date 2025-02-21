02/21/2025



Updated at 8:37 p.m.





He Real Betis He reached into the path of the victories Ligueras last week, when he passed over the Royal Society (3-0). A joy to which he wants to give continuity this Sunday before him Getafe CF In the coliseum, which he will visit in match corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports.

With 32 points are the Verdiblancos and with 30, the Azulón team, which was imposed last weekend in Montilivi (1-2). The arbitration of this duel between Getafe and Betis will be in charge Alberola Rojas with Martínez Munuera In the var. We tell you below all the details of this game and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see the Getafe – Betis: In which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

The clash between the Azulón set and the Verdiblanco corresponding to the 25th league day will be broadcast by Movistar LaLiga (Dials 54 in Movistar, 110 in Orange) and LaLiga Tv Bar (Dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Getafe – Betis: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

Getafe and Betis face This Sunday, February 23 at the Coliseum at 6.30 pm.









How to follow the Getafe – Betis

The meeting of the 25th league day between José Bordalás and Manuel Pellegrini’s team can be followed by two online paths. First, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will count the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the shock, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of this party can be read LAALIGA EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything to know about Getafe – Betis

The overwhelming triumph against Real Sociedad allowed Betis climb several positions in the table and, with 32 points, three from the sixth place, place in the eighth. A qualitative leap for a team that gathered two doors to zero with the Gent in Belgium (0-3) and the Donostiarra Table (3-0) in the Benito Villamarín Before the prick with the Belgian team last Thursday to a Brown goal when the Verdiblancos had already stayed with a footballer less for expulsion from Vitor Roque. One of those who tried the most in attack, although without fineness or luck before the arc defended by Roef. Now, once his next opponent was known in the continental tournament, he plays Betis focusing on LaLiga and stopping in Madrid, whereHe wants to become the first team that defeats in 2025 to Getafe In LaLiga, thus slowing the good moment of José Bordalás squad.

Bellerín, Ángel Ortiz, Marc Roca, Lo Celso, Carvalho and Fornals will cause low in the Verdiblanco team, which for the occasion recovers to Perraud after fulfilling the French left side sanction party against the Royal Society. Although he played the whole encounter with the Gent, he could repeat ownership in the coliseum, without ruling out Ricardo for that position. Bakambuon the other hand, it is serious doubt about the blow on the finger that disabled it for the return with the Gent. After the rotations introduced on Thursday, it is most likely that the Heliopolitan eleven return Adrián, Llorente, Johnny Cardoso, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez and Cucho. In the starting team, Antony has also a place, which already accumulates three goals with Betis.

How Getafe arrives

The competitive Getafe of Bordalás It crosses its best moment of the season by adding 14 of the last 18 points at stake. His career is curious because he has won the last four games at home (to Las Palmas, La Real Sociedad, Alavés and Girona), but he has not been able to do so in his last three meetings in the Coliseum, where he adds two draws (Barcelona and Seville) and a defeat, with Mallorca. In their home, the Azulones accredit three victories, seven draws and two setbacks. For this appointment with Betis, they lose one of their best men, Ucheby disciplinary sanction. They point to the ownership Terrats, Bernat and Juanmi, assigned precisely by Betis with a mandatory purchase option if the Getafe remains in the First Division, its main objective this season.