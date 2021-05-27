Friends: the reunion LIVE and ONLINE you will be able to see the Thursday 27 May on the HBO Max platform in the United States and Spain. The wait is over for many fans who, after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic, will finally be able to enjoy the long-awaited reunion of the group of characters most remembered on the screens.

However, the followers of Latin America and the Caribbean must still remain patient, since in these territories it will take place only at the end of June. However, there are alternatives to enjoy the episode this 27 without waiting.

The expectation is great, because since the end of the series in 2004, its cast only met once before the cameras in 17 years. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to Warner Pictures studios in Burbank to recall various anecdotes from one of the most beloved installments.

What time does Friends: the reunion premiere?

The exact time has not yet been confirmed in which the special of this successful series will be broadcast. However, it is estimated that it could be issued from 12.00 a.m. Pacific or West Coast (Los Angeles) and at 3.00 am Eastern Time (New York). Simultaneously in Spain it would be available to 9:00 am on May 27.

Friends: the reunion: schedules by country

Fans from Latin American and Caribbean countries should wait until the end of june , because HBO Max is not yet available in the nations of the region.

Where to see Friends: the reunion?

Friends: the reunion will premiere this Thursday, May 27 in the United States and Spain through HBO Max, WarnerMedia service.

How to watch HBO Max LIVE?

Enter the HBO Max website, there you will see a message indicating that it is not available in our region. Because of this you must make use of a virtual private network or VPN to change the IP address to make it look like you’re browsing from the United States.

To do this, download a VPN like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, then choose a server located in that country. Once installed, just by accessing the website and registering in order to start watching live programming.

How do I subscribe to HBO Max?

Existing customers with direct billing of HBO GOAs well as those who are billed through a cable or satellite service provider, they will have access to the HBO Max streaming platform. The price is not yet published on the official streaming page, but In the United States, it currently sells for $ 15 a month.

How to watch HBO Max in Latin America?

HBO Max will arrive at least within 30 days, that is, the launch of the platform for the 39 territories of Latin America and the Caribbean is scheduled for the end of June.

How to watch HBO Max in Spain?

Its arrival in that country is scheduled for the second half of 2021 and will replace the service HBO Spain to which they are currently subscribed. The on-demand app costs 8.99 euros and is available as a separate service, as well as a service included in the Vodafone pack.

Who would be the special guests?

Friends: the reunion will have exclusive guestsincluding former soccer player David Beckham, singer Justin Bieber, K-pop group BTS, former supermodel Cindy Crawford, actor Kit Harington, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, model Cara Delevingne, actress and singer Lady Gaga, among others.

Friends: the reunion: trailer

What will Friends: the reunion be about?

It will be known how these six great artists came together beyond the screens. After the release of the trailer, the protagonists can be seen talking about what the program meant for their careers, reviewing old scripts and repeating a quiz night on the show’s original set.

Likewise, it is observed that they walk through the studios and the set design of the series, share the video of when they read the script of the first episode for the first time, among other anecdotes.

Where to see the complete series of Friends: the reunion?

Friends: the reunion will air through the network HBO Max for the United States and Spain. The rest of the world has yet to wait.