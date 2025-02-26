02/26/2025



Updated at 5:52 p.m.





The Real Sociedad and Real Madrid They dispute this Wednesday, February 26, their first leg corresponding to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. An attractive duel that the Anoeta stadium will have as a stage.

The Donostiarra team is presented in the semifinals of the Cup after having eliminated the Osasuna in the previous round, while the Ancelotti team left in the rooms on the road to Leganés.

White arrives at the appointment after facing a calendar loaded with matches, so it is foreseeable that Carlo Ancelotti Enter novelties in its initial eleven taking into account that next Saturday Betis is measured in the League and on Tuesday, March 4, Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Royal Society, meanwhile, receives Real Madrid with reinforced morals after its triumph in the League against Leganés, although Imanol sheriff It has important absence, especially in defense, for injuries.









The first semifinal of the Cup between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be directed by the Murcian referee Sánchez Martínez.

Real Sociedad – Real Madrid de Cup

The real society – Real Madrid, a party that is played on Wednesday in Anoeta and corresponding to the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, it is scheduled for 9.30 pm.

Where to see the Real Sociedad – Real Madrid

The clash between Real Sociedad – Real Madrid It can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the 1 and Movistar. Fans can also follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.