06.27.2021

This Monday the emotions continue in the round of 16 of the Euro 2021 with the duel France vs Switzerland in another clash that could end up consolidating the French as favorites to win the contest or would give a new surprise in case the Swiss prevail. Here we leave you the schedule and where to watch the broadcast live of the party.

France He arrives as the leader of group F after accumulating 5 points against important rivals such as Germany, England and Hungary, who until the last game still had a chance to qualify. The Gauls are expected to have no problem seal your pass to the quarterfinals.

WHAT TIME DOES FRANCE VS SWITZERLAND PLAY?

The match at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, will be held this Monday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and 9:00 p.m. local time. The transmission of the game will be only on pay television through the SKY Sports sign.

Swiss, which finished as one of the best third places in the tournament, will seek to emulate what the Czech Republic did, after accounting for the Netherlands when they did not start as favorites in that tie.

FORECAST FRANCE VS SWITZERLAND

As expected, the bookmakers mark the selection of France over Switzerland. Caliente.mx gives a rate of -175 to the Gauls and +600 in case the Swiss prevail; the tie pays +280.

Date: Monday June 28

Schedule: 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Stadium: Bucharest Nationala Arena

Where to see: SKY Sports

Live: Follow minute by minute on La Afición.com with the best plays of the game.

