06.20.2021

Filandia faces Belgium on the last day of the group stage of Euro 2020, match that will be held at the Saint Petersburg Stadium at 2:00 pm; It will be this Tuesday when the group B qualifiers are defined for the round of 16.

The Finns are charged with defeating the Red Devils to be able to aspire to be in the next round of the competition, since so far they are tied on points with Russia, who this Monday will face Denmark.

For its part, the Belgians go for the win to finish the group stage with an undefeated record and thus be able to ensure its leadership of group B and reach nine units.

Do not miss this pitem from matchday 3 of the Eurocup group stage, that’s why we tell you when, at what time and where to watch live the Finland vs Belgium.

Finland vs Belgium

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

Schedule: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Where to watch the game Finland vs Belgium

Sky Sports

