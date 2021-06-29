One of the most anticipated action films of the year is undoubtedly Fast and Furious 9. This installment will bring again to Dominic Toretto in a new mission: return to his team to save his family.

Likewise, the feature film surprises with the appearance of a character who will help the protagonist, it is Jakob, his abandoned brother. Here we detail everything about the acclaimed film.

When is Fast and Furious 9 release in my country?

Fast and furious 9 made its premiere on the Asian continent on May 19, 20 and 21, 2021. Thus, fans of Hong Kong, Korea, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, among others, were the first to enjoy the film.

Last Friday, June 25, it was the turn of the United States where sanitary measures in that country already allow entry to this type of establishment.

On the other hand, its premiere in Spanish-speaking countries only includes Spain and Mexico for the moment. Thus, other Latin American territories, such as Peru, will have to wait for an official announcement of Universal Pictures. This is probably when the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves on this side of the world.

Where to watch Fast and Furious 9 online?

As noted, it was released to theaters in May of this year in Asian countries and this June it landed in the United States. However, Vin Diesel clarified that, contrary to other films that have arrived in simultaneous streaming premieres, Fast and furious 9 he does not have the same plans.

Will Fast and Furious 9 be released in theaters?

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious had its premiere in several countries where the reopening of movie theaters was made possible, so in territories where this measure is not yet enabled, as in the case of Peru, you will have to wait for new information from of the production.

Synopsis of Fast and Furious 9

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s’ abandoned brother, Jakob.

Fast & Furious 9 Trailer

Vin Diesel wants to make a Fast & Furious musical

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Diesel was asked if he would be willing to sing in Fast and Furious, to which he replied that he has wanted to do it for years and that he would have liked to be part of the musical Guys and dolls with Steven Spielberg.

“I’ve been dying my whole life to make a musical. For a long time I thought that the role of Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls would be very interesting to play, the one that Frank Sinatra he played in Guys and dolls ”, he confessed.