Pele, ‘the king of soccer’, passed away on December 29, but his fans always remembered him for his games on the field and even fiction. Several are unaware that the athlete participated in “escape to victory”, the film directed by John Huston that hit theaters in 1981.

Set in World War II, the story tells us how a Nazi commander organizes a match between a German team and one made up of prisoners of war. Although at first the allies reject the proposal, in the end they accept the challenge.

Where to watch “Escape to Victory” via streaming?

The movie “Escape to Victory” with Pelé is available in the HBO Max catalog. An unmissable event for moviegoers, soccer fans and supporters of the former world champion.

Why should you watch the movie?

“Houston, displaying admirable range in his old age, creates enough magic on the field and nostalgia for the beautiful game as an idyll of now-defunct sportsmanship,” Empire’s review praised the feature film.

It should be noted that Pelé shared the screen with Sylvester Stallones and Michael Caine. However, he was not the only footballer present. Werner Roth, Bobby Moore, John Wark, Søren Lindsted, Paul van Himst, Osvaldo Ardiles, Kazimierz Deyna and Mike Summerbee were among those who also made an appearance.