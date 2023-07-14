Since Disney began with the challenge of recreating classics in live-action, it has launched bets of all kinds. Although the public had different reactions to these realistic formats, there are some films that had considerable acceptance, such as “Cruella”. This character, born in the “101 Dalmatians” saga, is one of the most iconic villains in cinema; However, in this version, an attempt is made to know her evolution since her childhood. In this note we tell you how to watch this film online.

On which streaming platform can you watch the movie “Cruella”?

the cruel movie It is available exclusively on Disney+. To access this streaming service you can register through its website and choose the subscription plan that best suits you.

Where to see “Cruella” in Latin Spanish, totally FREE?

Although there are pages that offer to watch movies for free, it is advisable to see it through the official and licensed media. In case you can’t pay the Disney+ subscription, you can legally rent the movie through: Google Play, Apple TV, Rakuten, Amazon, among others.

Who make up the cast of “Cruella”?

Emma Stone – Cruella de Vil

Emma Thompson – Baroness von Hellman

Joel Fry – Jasper

Mark Strong-John

John McCrea-Artie

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Andrew Leung-Jeffery

Paul Walter Hauser – Horace

Emily Beecham – Anita

Jamie Demetriou – Gerald

Tipper Seifert – Cleveland – Young Cruella de Vill

For what audience is “Cruella” directed?

Despite what one may think, the movie Cruella is not dedicated to all audiences, since Disney rated it PG-13which means that children under 13 must see it in the company of an adult.