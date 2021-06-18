Hobby

Mexico City / 18.06.2021 01:39:00

The activity of the second day in the Euro 2021 continue with the match between Croatia and Czech Republic, which is of utmost importance for the whole of the Balkans after the disaster on their debut where they lost 1-0 to England. As always, here is the schedule and where to watch the television broadcast live.

Sector D of the European Championship looks to have a heart closure, as the Czech Republic defeated Scotland in its debut and remains the momentary leader; a win against the Croats would practically pass them to the round of 16.

WHAT TIME IS CROATIA VS CZECH REPUBLIC?

The duel between Croatia and Czech Republic will be held in Scotland’s Hampdem Park at 11:00 hours Central Mexico time and 6:00 p.m. local time, like most of the matches in this Euro, its transmission will be only through the signal of SKY Sports on pay TV.

In order to Croatia It is a kill or die duel, because a defeat, combined with a victory for England over Scotland, would practically mean their tournament elimination.

FORECASTS OF CROATIA VS CZECH REPUBLIC

For this meeting, the current world runners-up start as bookmakers favorites online. Caliente.mx places them with an odds of +120 against a +255 of the Czech team; the tie pays +230.

WHERE TO SEE THE EURO 2021

Croatia vs Czech Republic

Date: June 18

Schedule: 11:00 hours Central Mexico time

Stadium: Scotland’s Hampdem Park

Where to see: SKY Sports

Live: Follow our minute by minute with the best actions in Hobby.

.

.

.