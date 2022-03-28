The 2022 Oscar Awards took place last Sunday, March 27, and the golden statuettes were finally awarded to the winners of the 23 confirmed categories. Thus, to the surprise of many, “CODA” was the winner of the best film gala.

Yes OK “The Power of the Dog” It was one of the favorites of the public, “CODA” It was not far behind, since on the IMDb review portal it managed to be the second with the highest rating after “Dune”.

Now, many are wondering where to watch the film directed by Sian Héder online and what its story is about. Next, we mention all the details.

Oscar 2022. Photo: diffusion

Where to watch “CODA” online?

The film has been distributed internationally through the streaming platform AppleTV+; however, in the case of Spain, the film can only be seen, for now, in movie theaters.

Likewise, it is known that on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, “CODA” can be seen at an extra cost, whether you want to rent or buy the material. The first at a cost of $3.99 and the second at $7.99.

What is “CODA” about?

In a deaf family, Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only one who doesn’t have hearing problems, so she dedicates herself to working with her parents before going to school to help them. Despite her routine life, the protagonist discovers her true vocation for music when she enters her school choir.

“CODA” – official trailer