“Luz de Luna” is a Peruvian telenovela that hit the small screen two years ago and, due to its success, has been extended for three seasons. This América Televisión production has Michelle Alexander in the general direction and André Silva as the actor who stars in the main character. The Peruvian public has been able to enjoy the adventures and misadventures of this character and those around him, which is why he was widely accepted and here we tell you where to see chapter 69 of his third installment.

How to see chapter 69 of “Moonlight 3”?

As it is an own production of america televisionyou can only see it if you have an official account of America TV GO. The video of the chapter that was broadcast can be seen in the following LINK. However, for this you will have to subscribe and log in with an account.

On the other hand, the chapter is available in Youtubedivided in first and second part.

When did the third season of “Luz de Luna” premiere?

season 3 of “Moonlight” began last Tuesday, April 11, through the screens of America TV. Since that day, all the episodes have been available on the América TV GO digital platform.

What story does the telenovela “Luz de Luna” tell?

The story revolves around Leon Zarate, played by André Silva, a young singer who aspires to go far in cumbia, with his own orchestra. He finds the greatest inspiration from him in Moonplayed by the Venezuelan actress Vanessa Silva, his follower, but this romance will be interrupted by causes that end up getting out of control, added to a tragedy. On the other hand, naima luna plays the daughter of Lightcall Moonwhich gives the title to this soap opera.

Who performs in the soap opera “Luz de Luna”?

This Michelle Alexander production, which premiered last July 12, 2021, It has the following actors in its cast:

Andre Silva as Leon Zarate

Vanessa Silva as moon mujica

Naima Luna as Luz Zarate

Nicolas Galindo as Eus de Souza

Mayella Lloclla as Beautiful moon

Alfonso Santistevan as Ciro Mujica

Liliana Trujillo as Yolanda Ruiz de Mujica

Jose Luis Ruiz as rolando sanchez

Luis Jose Ocampo as Leopoldo Condor

Daniela Feijoo as mabel gil

Miguel Angel Alvarez as Eusebio de Souza

Gonzalo Molina as Carlos Manrique

Maria Jose Vega as diana martinez.

