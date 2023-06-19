“Big Brother Chile” hit the screens this Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 pm, Chilean time. This reality show promises to revolutionize Chilean television, since they adopted a format that allows the public to see LIVE and DIRECT what happens inside the house where the participants live. The new production of Chilevisión will give something to talk about and will shake up the local show business. As is known, the drivers in charge will be Diana Bolocco and Julio César Rodríguez. Solve your questions in this note.

What days can “Big Brother Chile” be seen?

Viewers can tune in, from 10:00 p.m. Chilean time, to the gala of the program from Sunday to Thursday, while on Fridays there is a special edition. But in general, “Big Brother Chile” is available 24 hours a day on Pluto TV.

How to see “Big Brother Chile” 24 hours a day?

Fans of the Chilean reality will be able to tune in to the program at any time of the day, through the Pluto TV platform. The set has more than 70 cameras that are distributed in the corners to record 24 hours a day. Likewise, celebrities will not be able to use their phones.

Where to watch Pluto TV LIVE?

You must enter your Web page and log in or create an account.

Pluto: how to download the app for FREE to watch “Big Brother”?

Users who want to watch the reality show “Big Brother Chile” from their cell phone must download the app from pluto tv from Google Play Store. It is necessary to keep them updated to the latest Android version to avoid compatibility problems.

Who are the participants of “Big Brother Chile”?

In total there are 18 participants who will coexist in the Chilean reality show, however, until now only the name of some of them has been revealed:

Azzart Maveth

Scarleth, Pailita’s ex-girlfriend

Charles Miroslav

Diego Abarca

paulo casanova

Mike Singer

Aphrodite

Elizabeth Masteracci.

When did “Big Brother Chile” PREMIERE LIVE?

“Big Brother Chile” premiered on June 18 and the 18 official participants were presented.

How to see “Big Brother Chile” if you are from another country?

Get to know the list of times so you can see “Big Brother Chile”, according to your country of origin:

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.30 p.m.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

