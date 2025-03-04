03/04/2025



Confirmed its great moment after the victory over Real Madrid with comeback included, the Real Betis now puts the five senses in Europe to face the qualifier of this Thursday Eighth Final of the Conference League receiving at Benito Villamarín to the Vitoria de Guimaraes.

The Verdiblancos will look for the best result, even leave the pass on track if possible, with a view to the turn of next week in Portugal. We tell you all the details of this meeting and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see the Betis – Vitoria de Guimaraes: in which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

The party between the Verdiblanco and the Portuguese will be broadcast by Movistar Champions League 2 (Dial 61 in Movistar and 116 on Orange TV) and Multieuropa + Conference (Movistar Champions League 3, Dial 62 and 118 in Orange).

What time is Betis – Vitoria de Guimaraes: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

Real Betis and Vitoria de Guimaraes face This Thursday, March 6 at 6:45 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.









How to follow Betis – Vitoria de Guimaraes

The encounter between the Heliopolitan and Portuguese team can be followed by two online routes. First, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will count the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the crash, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of the Conference League 2024-2025.

Everything to know about Betis – Vitoria de Guimaraes

The best Betis The course has appeared in the last third of the season. Against Real Madrid began losing, but from the 20th minute he took the ball and, little by little, owner of the encounter under the baton of a great Isco, which is in the Prelist To play again with the selection. He tied and ended up tracing. He adds three victories in a row, Betis after beating Real Sociedad, Getafe and Real Madrid, as well as four wins in the last five official games. A borrowing improvement translated into results that for Pellegrini is the result of insisted on the idea of ​​the game without changing anything. Despite the casualties, which have been numerous, a starting eleven that has experienced an important rebound in LaLiga has been strengthened, where it is already sixth. Now, Betis wants give continuity to this good streak on the league leagueto get as far as possible, first surpassing the Vitoria de Guimaraes in the round of the eighth.

Ortiz, injured against Real Sociedad, and Abdewho suffered a blow to the shock back with the Gent, returned to the group on Monday and could be the team’s news for this Thursday. Bellerín, William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Lo Celso continue to advance in their recoveries. Pellegrini usually rotates from Thursday to Sunday, has always done it, and news is also expected in the initial eleven although neither a revolution, much less, given the importance of getting a good result taking advantage of the fact that the first leg is played at home to face The return in Guimaraes with enough guarantees. In this sense, Vieites would return to the goal and above, already without a vitor roque on the squad, he is likely to play Bakambu since Cucho is not registered in this competition. Natan and Perraud could also have a defensive line.

How the Vitoria de Guimaraes arrives

He Vitoria de Guimaraes It is the seventh of the Portuguese league with 35 points after winning last weekend to the Pia Casa (1-0) and is twelve in the fourth place, which gives access to the league League. In this competition, the team now led by Luís Freirehis third coach of the season, was second of the regular phase, after Chelsea, with a balance of four victories, two draws, thirteen goals in favor and six against. What gave direct access to the eighths without going through the plan of the play off, as Betis did before the Gent. The Albinegros defeated Celje (3-1), Djugarden (1-2), Mlada Boleslav (2-1) and St. Gallen (1-4), and tied at home against Astana (1-1) and Fiorentina (1-1). The Brazilian da Silva Cunha (four goals) is the maximum filmmaker in Europe of a team that has lost important players in the winter market and usually play with four line in defense and a tip, the Portuguese Nelson Oliveira. Next to the Portuguese ram, men like the goal Varela, Tiago Silva, Joao Mendes and Joao Saraiva Mendes are part of the Vitoria spine.