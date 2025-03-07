03/07/2025



Again at home, in his third consecutive game in the Benito Villamarín In eight days, the Real Betis He will seek his fourth victory on Sunday in the domestic competition on the visit of the visit of the You Palmas In encounter of the 27th LaLiga Ea Sports. With 38 points are the Verdiblancos and with only 24 the island set, which will fight for permanence.

For the arbitration of this clash in Heliopolis has been designated Sánchez Martínezwho will have the help of Iglesias Villanueva in the VAR. We tell you all the details of the game and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see Betis – Las Palmas: In which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

The clash between the Betic team and the Canarian corresponding to the 27th League Day will be broadcast by Movistar LaLiga (Dials 54 in Movistar and 110 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar 2 (Dial 301 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Betis – Las Palmas date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

Real Betis and UD Las Palmas face This Sunday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.









How to follow Betis – Las Palmas

The meeting of the 27th league day between Manuel Pellegrini’s team and Diego Martínez’s team can be followed by two online paths. First, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will count the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the shock, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of this party can be read LAALIGA EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything to know about Betis – Las Palmas

Completed the round of 16 of the conference before the Vitoria de Guimaraes With a draw that did not leave him satisfied (2-2), Betis wants to add and continue in LaLiga, where he crosses the best streak of the season after beating the Royal Society (3-0), the Getafe (1-2) and Real Madrid (2-1), with Removed included and stellar paper of Isco, which points to his return to the National Team. Not that the whites put them in front as soon as it started, with a goal from Brahim, unraveled the Verdiblanco team, which took the controls since the middle of the first half, it equaled through Johnny Cardoso and ended up solving in the second part, of penalty, through Isco. Thus, imposing himself on a candidate for the title, he sealed a nine of nine that augated him to the sixth place but in which Betis does not want to stop despite Thursday’s draw with Vitoria. With Antony and Jesús Rodríguez unbalanced by the bands and with Isco generating, attending and marking.

Marc Roca and Lo Celso have remained as the only tenants in the nursing, since Bellerín and William Carvalho They received this week the medical discharge although they are not yet suitable to enter the call. Chimy Ávila, for accumulation of cards, is low confirmed in the Verdiblanco box, as will also be in Guimaraes. The canterano Pablo Garcíaback to training with the first team, it could occupy its place in a list in which Bakambu should not miss despite the physical problems accused in the clash with Vitoria. Adrián, Sabaly, Llorente, Ricardo and Cucho They point to the initial eleven within the Pellegrini rotation policy to distribute efforts between LaLiga and Europe. The Colombian striker, as is known, is not registered at the Conference.

How the UD Las Palmas arrives

If Betis looks up, the You Palmas It does it to the low zone. To the descent. With just 24 points after 26 games played, the team of Diego Martínez It is in a very compromised situation. The day, in fact, begins in the 17th position. Last weekend he matched in Valladolid (1-1) despite putting ahead on the scoreboard and his streak without winning one more day. He has not defeated in 2025. Of the last 27 points at stake, he has only added two. For this party, The UD Las Palmas has the absences of McKenna, who saw the red in Zorrilla, and Moleirokey piece, when fulfilling yellow cycle. McBurnie and Fuster are the main candidates to replace it. Kirian is low due to illness and Mika Marble and Pelmard, serious doubts.