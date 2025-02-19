02/19/2025



Updated at 08: 59h.





With the plus of the mood reinforcement achieved thanks to its victories in Ghent And against the Royal Society, the Real Betis Wait for certification this Thursday The pass to the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League After leaving it very struggling with the 0-3 signed at the Planet Group Arena. The Verdiblancos now face in the Benito Villamarín and before the Belgian team the turn of this play off of the third continental competition in a duel that will be arbitrated by the Polish Damian Sylwestrzak with his compatriots Piotr Lashk and Pawel Pskit helping him from the VAR. We tell you all the details of this game and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see Betis – Gent: In which channel they televise him and streaming platforms

The party between the Verdiblanco and the Belgian team will be broadcast by Movistar Champions League (Dial 60 in Movistar and 115 on Orange TV), Multieuropa + Conference (Movistar Champions League 3, Dial 62 and 118 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (Dial 300) in the establishments.

What time is Betis – Gent: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

Real Betis and Kaa Gent face This Thursday, February 20 at 6:45 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

How to follow Betis – Gent

The meeting between the Heliopolitan and Belgian team can be followed by two online. First, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will count the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the passing of the crash, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this party of the Conference League 2024-2025.









Everything to know about Betis – Gent

After the coup on the table given in Ghentan authoritarian 0-3 forged in the second part with a football as practical as effective against the rival arch, Betis has a foot and a half in the eighth round of the Conference. What he faces this Thursday at home at a difficult time for his fans should be a procedure, although Pellegrini already sent a warning in the press conference after the victory over the Real in order to deter excessive confidence that could be. «Do not believe that we are practically classified. The advantage is good but you have to play the return. Any team can turn you around. I will see which is the best team to get the classification. We have on Sunday another direct rival like the Getafe», Commented the engineer, who also had in mind the meeting that the Verdiblancos will resolve in the Coliseum three days later. Before, it is time to seal the classification for the conference making good the resounding of the first leg to enjoy a night-night without shocks in Heliopolis.

The club has launched a promotion of Tickets at five euros so that the team feels covered in this second send against the Belgian team. Each victory in Europe is important for the economic amount perceived by the entity and Betis, now that it has won again, it will want to continue doing so and, if possible, with the extra satisfaction of leaving its goal to zero. There are lower than initially expected. To those of Bellerín, Fornals And William Carvalho, who returned to training on many months but is not registered at the Conference, Angel Ortiz, Marc Roca and Lo Celso have joined. The Catalan midfielder will be three weeks off, as surely the quarry side, while the evolution of the Argentine is pending, who will be absent both this Thursday and in Getafe. Since the week is again two games, Pellegrini will activate the rotations on Thursday, as usual, to dose the effort of its players. In this sense, players like Vieites, Sabaly, Altimira, Abde, Chimy Ávila or Vitor Roque could have a place in the eleven greenish.

How the Gent arrives

He KAA GENT He will arrive in Seville with nothing to lose since his options to compete the tie were practically escaped in the first leg. Although the first half remained more or less matched, in the second part he took the deer El Betis and hit goals with goals Antony, Bakambu and Altimira. The Belgians, therefore, face practically impossible, although they will surely try to compete this second game looking for a loophole in case Betis will relax excessively. Last weekend, the Gent won at home 3-2 to Beerschot with comeback included in the second half, since in the 55th minute the match marched 1-2. A double of your striker Vanzeir allowed the whole of Ghent to pocket the three points. With 40 in total, it is still sixth in the Jupiter Pro League. In the Gent they cause low injury Fadiga, Hjulser and English striker Max Dean.