Benfica-Inter TV and streaming: where to watch the Champions League

Champions League quarterfinals very uncertain in the first leg match Benfica-Inter (Tuesday 11 April at 21) at the ‘Da Luz’ stadium in Lisbon. The Portuguese team after eliminating Juventus in the group stage (among other things by winning the group ahead of PSG) tries to make an encore against another Italian team. The nerazzurri are returning from the draw mockery on the field of Salernitana (1-1 by Candreva in the final minutes) and they look for the passage to the semifinals in a Italian derby against Milan or Naples (here where to follow the San Siro match). Benfica-Inter where to see it: TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Champions League match.



Benfica-Inter tv on Canale 5

Benfica-Inter will be broadcast in TV clear up Channel 5 starting at 21. The live broadcast on the Mediaset channel is therefore scheduled (immediately after a quick edition of Striscia la Notizia).

Benfica-Inter tv on Sky

Benfica-Inter in TV it will also be on pay on Sky live from 9pm, in detail on Sky Sports One (number 201), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (252).

Benfica vs Inter streaming

The match between Benfica And Inter in stream will be transmitted unencrypted on the site of Mediaset sports and pay up Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo And Now.

Benfica-Inter commentators Sky and Mediaset

Benfica-Inter will be told about Sky with the commentary of Fabio Caressa with technical commentary by Joseph BergomiFor Mediaset (Channel 5 and Infinity) instead there will be Riccardo Trevisani And Massimo Paganin.

Benfica-Inter probable formations

Simone Inzaghi think about the attack torque Lautaro-Dzeko with Lukaku who should start on the bench. In midfield Brozovic point guard (Calhanoglu still not at the top), while on defense Skriniar he is still ko, in his place Darmian alongside Acerbi and Bastoni. Benfica have the heavy absence of Otamendi (suspended) in the rear (and compared to the team seen in the groups, there is no longer the world champion Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez who went to Chelsea in January).

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Antonio Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Aursnes; Ramos.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko.

