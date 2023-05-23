He reality show broadcast by TV Azteca‘Survivor México’, has had a resounding success in its last seasons, and it is expected that in the next edition the popularity of the program will increase due to the participation of former contestants.

After finishing ‘All Star Exathlon‘, the program hosted by Carlos Guerrero ‘Warrior’ returns to the screens of Mexico, so fans of the show are waiting for big surprises.

The broadcast of the new season of ‘Survivor Mexico‘, began this Monday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. in central Mexico, through the channel of Aztec TVAzteca Uno, but it will also be possible to watch the program online through Azteca’s digital platform from Monday to Friday.

That is why Debate brings you the complete list of the members who participate in the new edition of Survivor Mexico.

It should be noted that the reality show is divided into two teams, called “Dominants” and “Chosen”, and each one has 10 participants.

DOMINANTS

Aranza Carreiro

Pablo Marti

Kenta Sakura

ale saadi

Ximena Duggan

Gary Rye

Javi Vazquez

Jero Palazuelos

Barbara Falconi

Nahomi Mejia

CHOSEN

Aaron – Architect

Marina – Surcharge

Magdalena – Accountant

Sergio – Personal Trainer

Jessica – Fashion Design

Oscar – Lawyer

Bibiana – Entrepreneur

Natalia – Self defense instructor

Kevin – Quebradita Diver

Eduardo – Oil Driller

