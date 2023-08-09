‘And where is the ghost?’ It is one of the most striking comedies of recent years. His funny scenes and the sarcasm that he presents earned the affection of the people, despite the fact that the critics do not say the same. More than 10 years after its premiere, it belongs to the set of films most sought after by the public. Regarding this tape, in this note we tell you where you can enjoy it.

On which streaming platform can you see the movie ‘And where is the ghost?’?

‘And where is the ghost?’ It premiered in Peru in 2013 and is available on high-reach streaming platforms. At the moment, Amazon Prime Video owns the rights to this film.

Where to see ‘And where is the ghost?’ in Latin Spanish totally FREE?

Although there are pages that offer to watch movies for free, it is advisable to do it through official means and subscription. In case you can’t afford Amazon Prime Video, you can rent ‘And where is the ghost?’ on Google Play, Apple TV and Rakuten.

Who make up the cast of ‘And where is the ghost?’?

Marlon Wayans – Malcolm Johnson

Essence Atkins – Kisha Davis

Alanna Ubach – Jenny

Cedric the Entertainer – Father Doug

Affion Crockett – Ray Ray

David Koechner-Dan Kearney

Nick Swardson – Chip the Psychic.

For what audience is ‘And where is the ghost?’ directed?

‘And where is the ghost?’ It is a movie for people over 14 years old. since, in addition to being a comedy, it has a sexual and horror theme. It is recommended for minors to see it in the company of a responsible adult.

