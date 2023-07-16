“And where are the blondes?” is one of the classics of American comedy. The movie starring brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans is a favorite among movie fans and not only because of its validity, but also because of its hilarious moments. Although the film is about to turn 20, it usually occupies the first places in views on streaming platforms. That is why, in this note, we tell you how to watch this film.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to see “Cruella” full movie in Latin Spanish totally FREE?

On which streaming platform can you watch the movie “And where are the blondes?”

The film “And where are the blondes?” They can be seen on various streaming platforms: the film is available on Netflix, Paramount+ and Apple TV.

Where to see “And where are the blondes?” in Latin Spanish, totally FREE?

Currently, there are many websites that offer free movie streaming; however, that practice is not ideal. It is recommended to see “And where are the blondes?” legally. In case you cannot pay the subscription of a streaming platform, you can rent the movie for an affordable price: Claro Video, Amazon and Google Play Movies.

Who make up the cast of “And where are the blondes?”

Marlon Wayans – Marcus Copeland

Shawn Wayans – Shawn Copeland

Terry Crews – Latrell Spencer

Busy Philipps – Karen

Jaime King – Heather Vandergeld

Brittany Daniel – Lisa

Jennifer Carpenter – Tiffany Wilson

Jessica Cauffiel – Tori

For what audience is “And where are the blondes?”

The comedy directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans had a rating of +14 in Peru, so it is aimed at an adolescent, young and adult audience.

#quotAnd #blondesquotfull #movie #Latin #Spanish