Next Friday will see the premiere of what could be one of the greatest hits of the year, the fourth installment of john wick. What initially was a tight-budget action movie aimed at a specific audience has evolved into one of the biggest franchises in cinema, increasing its box office take with each chapter, reaching 400 million dollars. in John Wick: Chapter 3.

And it is not surprising, since under the direction of Chad Stahelski, the saga has presented impressive moments, not only in terms of violence, but also in hand-to-hand combat, always with the life of the character played by Keanu Reeves in serious danger. . The fourth installment promises to take the martial arts scenes to a higher level.

You still have about three days before the premiere of the new installment, which gives you enough time to catch up on the saga. It is very likely that you have seen some of the movies due to their enormous success, but you may want to relive some of their scenes or dialogues. If you haven’t started watching the franchise yet or want to keep the three previous movies fresh, here comes the good news: all of them are available on streaming platforms and below we’ll tell you where you can watch them.

John Wick: Another Day to Kill

Available on Prime Video

Buy: Apple TV, Google Play

John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill

Available on Prime Video

Rental: Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Cinépolis Klick, Google Play

Buy: Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Claro Video

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Available on Starz, Lionsgate+

Rental: Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Cinépolis Klick, Google Play

Buy: Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Google Play

If you prefer the physical format, you can buy the collection on Blu-ray at the link below:



Via: 3DGames